UAE’s FCSA, World Bank Group Help Share Best Practices, Build Expertise On Business Reforms

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2019) The World Bank Group, with the support of the United Arab Emirates Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, FCSA, will host the third Doing Business Technical Deep Dive, a Masterclass and a knowledge-sharing platform, on the reforms listed by the World Bank Group’s Doing Business report from 10th to 13th December in Dubai.

The event will welcome participants from over 30 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, the middle East and Oceania.

The Technical Deep Dive gathers reform experts and policymakers to discuss the methodology and indicators of the Doing Business report, share best practices on identifying bottlenecks to private sector developments and enacting relevant reforms, as well as participate in targeted capacity building and networking sessions and use those interactions to update their country's reform action plans.

"Holding the third Doing Business Technical Deep Dive here in the UAE is a testament to the country’s success in firmly establishing itself as a destination of choice for business and economic leaders, partners, and organisations.

It reflects the great confidence our partners at the World Bank have come to place in the UAE to host meetings of such a high calibre," said Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Director-General of the FCSA.

The 2020 Doing Business report, which was launched on 24th October, 2019, documents how reform expertise is growing in the Middle-East and Africa regions. Economies in MENA implemented a record 57 business-friendly reforms and hosted four of the countries that improved most in the ease of doing businessSaudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Regarding the Technical Deep Dive, Cemile Hacibeyoglu, Senior Private Sector Specialist, World Bank Group, said, "The UAE ranks 16th globally and is the highest-ranked economy in the MENA region. In the coming days, many aspiring reformers from across the globe will learn from the UAE’s best practices and share their efforts aimed at narrowing the gap with top reforming economies in the world. The Technical Deep Dive is a unique learning platform that helps countries accelerate and deepen their reform agendas based on such peer-to-peer exchanges."

