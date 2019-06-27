UAE’s first 'Choir for People of Determination' invited to perform in Belgium

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) The UAE’s first Choir for People of Determination, 'Dubai EnSEmble', has been invited to perform at the 11th World Choir Games taking place in Belgium in July 2020, according to Canadian University Dubai, CUD, founder and sponsor of the choir.

The World Choir Games, launched in 2000, is the world’s largest international choir festival held every two years on different continents. Based on Olympic ideals that aim to peacefully unify people and nations through music in a music competition, the event aims to inspire people to experience the power of interaction by singing together. The 2018 World Choir Games held in South Africa, featuring choirs from 85 countries.

The announcement caps a successful year for Dubai EnSEmble, highlighted by acclaimed performances at two major events – Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi on 14th March 2019, and a stunning concert at Dubai Opera on 9th April 2019, which also featured Arab Idol Mohamed Assaf, to mark autism month.

The zestful members of the choir – young boys and girls with different physical and mental disabilities held a year-end get-together at the Canadian University Dubai auditorium recently to celebrate their achievements through music and dance performances, in the presence of parents and university officials.

Dr. Rami El Khatib, Dean of Student Services, CUD, applauded the Dubai EnSEmble choir for eloquently raising their voices to create awareness of differently abled people and the importance of inclusion. The Dean remarked that Canadian University Dubai has been widely praised locally and internationally for supporting inclusion through the performances of Dubai EnSEmble.

Rivaan Mager, Music Coordinator at CUD and conductor of Dubai EnSEmble, complimented the choir members and parents for taking the choir to the next level, and urged them to work harder to raise the banner of inclusion even higher. Mr. Mager noted that the Special Olympics and the Dubai Opera concert demonstrated that Dubai EnSEmble was capable of greater achievements, and thanked Canadian University Dubai for its unstinted support.

In a speech echoing the emotions of the choir members, Jonathan D’Silva, one of the determined kids, said Dubai EnSEmble had brought a ‘breath of fresh air’ into their lives, by introducing them to the unifying and uplifting power of music.

"None of us ever dreamed we could climb such heights. We now feel proud, confident and re-energised. The world may be harsh or cruel at times, but as long as we have music, we can rise above the ordinary, and give voice to our feelings and hurts," he added.