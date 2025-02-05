Open Menu

UAE's First AI Open Competition For School Students Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 10:45 PM

UAE's first AI open competition for school students launched

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 5th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Emirates Safer internet Society (eSafe) has unveiled STOGOCOMP - UAE's first artificial intelligence (AI) and Robotics open competition for all school students aged 9 to 19 years.

In its first edition, students from public and private schools will use this platform to provide effective solutions to improve wellbeing of children in educational institutions.

STOGOCOMP inspires innovation, sparks creativity and fuels curiosity as students stretch their science, technology, engineering, arts and maths (STEAM) skills and expand their knowledge in Al and robotics.

The Emirates Safer Internet Society and the Robotics Automation Society, two non-government organizations, have joined hands to host this prestigious competition at the University of Dubai with the technical support from Tachyon 360.

Dr Abdulla Mohamed Al Mehyas, Chairman of eSafe, said, "We are proud at eSafe to organise this groundbreaking competition, generously funded by Disney Company, in collaboration with our valued partners-the Robotics and Automation Society (RAS) and the University of Dubai, which will host the final ceremony.

We hope STOGOCOMP will pave the way for UAF students to meaningfully contribute to the country's vision of becoming a leading nation in artificial intelligence."

Dr Eesa Mohammed Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, said, "The University of Dubai is proud to host STOGOCOMP, a competition that aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering innovation and academic excellence, and represent a pivotal step towards equipping our youth with the skills and mindset needed to navigate and thrive in the digital world. We are excited to support these students as they explore the limitless possibilities of Al and robotics in improving the well-being of children in schools."

Dr Saeed Al Dhaheri, President of the Robotics and Automation Society, said, "STOGOCOMP provides an excellent platform for students to contribute innovative ideas that make a real impact.

