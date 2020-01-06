UAE’s first business unified communication service launches

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) Etisalat announced the launch of a cloud-based business unified communication and collaboration service, 'CloudTalk', for small and medium businesses and enterprise customers in the UAE.

In a statement, the UAE-based telecommunications services provider said that it had partnered with Ribbon Communications "to provide customers with a secure, scalable, and cloud-native business communication and collaboration solution." Ribbon Communications, headquartered in the United States, is a publicly traded company providing IP-based real time communications security and software solutions.

According to Etisalat, the CloudTalk service will offer users "an integrated communication solution" for internal and external communication needs.

Etisalat Group's Chief Business Officer Salvador Anglada said, "The agile, secure, and cloud-based solution will be beneficial for businesses looking to simplify their complex communication infrastructure.

"

"The launch of this unique platform enables Etisalat to be a single provider for cloud telephony, offering comprehensive tools at a viable price," he noted.

The service is delivered over a carrier-grade cloud private branch exchange replacing legacy setups, the Etisalat statement explained, adding that it works via a pay-as-you-go model.

For his part, Patrick Joggerst, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Business Development of Ribbon Communications, said, "Our cloud-native solutions help enable the intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions today’s businesses are embracing. We are proud to support this ambitious new undertaking as Etisalat continues to showcase its leadership position in digital transformation."