UAE’s First Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship Programme 1st cohort graduates

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital, today announced the graduation of the first cohort of its Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship Programme, the UAE’s first two-year training programme for psychiatrists.

The programme, run in academic partnership with Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and the the only Saudi board accredited mental health fellowship programme in the UAE, opened its door in January 2019.

Dr. Abdulla Al Khayat, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Children’s congratulated the graduates and said, "Completing the first cycle of this programme is a testimonial that Al Jalila Children’s is living up to its mission of developing its education portfolio and filling existing gaps to help advance paediatric healthcare in the UAE.

"Being a part of Al Jalila Children’s Mental Health Center of Excellence, the programme has the unique advantage of being supervised by a well-known team of internationally trained mental healthcare professionals from around the world, delivering a comprehensive multidisciplinary specialised assessment," he added.

One in seven children and adolescents experience some form of mental illness. As such, graduate or trained child and adolescent psychiatrists have an important role in promoting their treatment and recovery, he further stated.

The programme’s clinical rotation experience and supervision focuses on developing skills in diagnostic interviewing, case formulation, treatment planning, and psychotherapeutic and pharmacological management in the context of a strong knowledge base in child development, psychosocial factors, and familiarity with the function and organisation of health, education, and community support organisation.

Professor Sulaiman AlEmran, Dean of Postgraduate Medical Education, MBRU, said, "We are pleased to graduate the first cohort of doctors from the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship Programme at the beginning of 2021. Two years ago, Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital and in partnership with MBRU received the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS) accreditation as a training centre for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, becoming the first and only centre in the UAE to provide structured training in this subspecialty.

"MBRU was recently awarded the full institutional accreditation by the SCFHS, this provides an opportunity to MBRU and its affiliate hospitals to offer healthcare specialty and subspecialties training programmes, giving health professionals in the country and the region the opportunity to pursue structured training programs in distinguished centers," he noted.

Graduates from the programme are awarded with the Advanced Specialty Training Certificate in this subspecialty by the Saudi Commission of Healthcare Specialty.

Professor Ayman bin Asaad Abdo, the Secretary-General of SCFHS congratulated the first cohort of graduates from the Saudi Board accredited Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship Programme. He said that SCFHS and MBRU are deeply committed to the development of healthcare professionals who are efficient in addressing the evolving medical needs of the community.

The Programme will begin accepting applications for its second cycle on 4th April and closing date for submission is 6th June. Applications can be submitted online at fellowship.aljalilachildrens.ae.