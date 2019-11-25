UrduPoint.com
UAE’s First Choir For People Of Determination Raises The Bar Yet Again At Annual Concert

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) The Canadian University Dubai EnSEmble Choir, UAE’s first choir for people of determination, won the hearts of the audience yet again with an outstanding performance at its annual concert in Dubai recently, backed by the Dubai Chamber Orchestra and Ranches Primary School Choir and the Dubai College Chamber Choir.

Conducted by Rivaan Mager, the 30-odd choir members began their performance with Rebecca Lawrence’s "Power in Me", accompanied by the Dubai Chamber Orchestra, to wild cheers from the audience.

The choir then rendered "Hero", a Mariah Carey hit, and concluded with the equally fitting song, Stephen Schwartz’s "When You Believe".

For the grand finale, the Canadian University Dubai EnSEmble Choir teamed up with the Ranches Primary School Choir and the Dubai College Chamber Choir to perform a powerful rendition of "You Raise Me Up", followed by "I am but a Small Voice".

The Dubai Chamber Orchestra also performed Mozart’s "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik" under the baton of Jonathan Barrett. Adding a touch of musical excellence to the show were young violinists, Shou Ishikawa and Ayami Umezawa, winners of the "Which School Advisor Musician of the Year" contest.

During his welcome address, Dr. Rami El Khatib, Associate Professor, Dean of Student Affairs, Canadian University Dubai, said the choir reflects the Canadian and UAE values of tolerance, diversity and the unifying power of music. He thanked the Dubai Chamber Orchestra, the Emirates Community Symphony Orchestra, the Ranches Primary School Choir, the Dubai College Chamber Choir, the sponsors and musicians for contributing to the success of the event.

Concert Master, Roger Norkie, said, "It was a moving and wonderful experience to play with the Canadian University Dubai EnSEmble Choir and the two other school choirs. They sang with such passion and energy."

Mager said, "This was our best concert to date. It was a fine example of the results of our hard work over the past three years. Each choir member sang with pride and demonstrated eloquently that music does unite us all, and that physical and mental challenges are no hindrance to enjoying music."

The Canadian University Dubai EnSEmble Choir was founded three years ago by the Canadian University Dubai. Most of the choir members are those with physical and mental disabilities such as autism, Down Syndrome and cerebral palsy.

