UAE’s first Creators HQ opens, aims to attract 10,000 influencers in next period

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) The Creators HQ launched today at Emirates Towers in Dubai as part of the 1 billion Followers Summit, marking a major milestone for the global content creation industry.

This pioneering initiative seeks to unite content creators and industry leaders worldwide, positioning the UAE as a prime destination for digital media. The Creators HQ aims to attract 10,000 influencers to the UAE over the next period.

The HQ is designed to empower creators, amplify their impact, and establish sustainable frameworks for the booming creator economy. This initiative stems from the ‘Content Creators Support Fund’, launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, during the 1 Billion Followers Summit’s second edition in 2024. The AED150 million fund is dedicated to supporting creators, innovators, and creative initiatives, amplifying the growth of the digital content sector.

The official launch took place during the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2025, the world's largest event dedicated to the content creator economy. The Summit, hosted in the UAE from 11th to 13th January at Dubai’s Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future, is held under the theme ‘Content for Good’ and brings together over 15,000 content creators, more than 420 speakers and 125 CEO and global experts.

The Creators HQ launches with 100 members who represent the world’s finest creators, as well as enablers and supporters of the content industry, from more than 20 countries. This initiative has also been endorsed and supported by more than 15 of the world’s most prominent Names in the field of written or visual content, including Meta, TikTok, X, Spotter, Creator Now, Tube Filter, Epidemic Sound and the New Media academy.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said, “Thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, today we spearhead major efforts dedicated to building a comprehensive content economy that further establishes the UAE’s leadership in a field that has become a key driver of the future.”

Al Gergawi added, “Launching a Creators HQ in the UAE is a major step that supports the nation’s objective of maximising the positive impact of content and its role in community development.

Our main aim is for global content creators to gather in the UAE, renowned for its cultural diversity, where they will find support, and connect to funding and investors so they can innovate and expand their reach.”

He concluded, “As the world continues to evolve and progress, especially in the content and digital media domains, we need to be ready to maximise the positive impact of such progress, while navigating its challenges and channeling it for the good of humanity.”

Designed as a full turn-key institution for content creators, the Creator HQ is set to host more than 300 events and workshops annually. It will cater to the evolving demands of the global creator economy, with members gaining access to exclusive benefits and services, such as assistance with UAE Golden visa applications, relocation support, and company setup and registration. By empowering creators on every level, Creators HQ will help to expand their influence and refine their craft in a supportive and innovative environment.

Creators HQ is committed to nurturing talent through bespoke and cutting-edge training programs led by industry experts and global leaders. Initiatives include creative camps for youth, mentorship opportunities, funding, and workshops covering vital skills such as branding, video production, storytelling, audience engagement, monetisation and sponsorship, and crafting specialised and highly effective content.

The Creators HQ is designed to attract and support diverse talent, including social media influencers, digital content creators and their enablers, podcasters, and visual artists. It also targets key players in the creative industries, such as advertising and marketing firms, media and music producers, animation studios, and fashion and lifestyle brands.

The initiative seeks to collaborate with technology companies to establish a fully integrated creative ecosystem. This includes partnerships with social media platforms, streaming services, gaming and esports firms, virtual and augmented reality developers, and AI and machine learning start-ups. Entrepreneurs specialising in software development, talent management, and media innovation are also a significant focus.