UAE’s First Hyperspectral Remote Sensing Centre Offers Spectral Library Website For Public Use

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) The Hyperspectral Remote Sensing Centre at the College of Natural and Health Sciences at Zayed University has earned a commendable badge by presenting the first UAE Spectral Library website for public use.

The library will allow users to interact and access spectral information derived using a Use hyperspectral camera and Field Portable Spectroradiometers, as well as remote sensing images from space and airborne platforms for remote spectroscopic sensing.

The centre is considered the first of its kind in the UAE to carry out planetary studies, environmental studies, training and consultancy in the remote sensing sector.

Professor Dr. Faris Howari, Dean of the College of Natural and Health Sciences, said that the centre is equipped with a Mars Simulation chamber, which creates the environment of any planet to study and simulate these environments using hyperspectral imaging in the laboratory and conduct scientific research. The fruit of this scientific innovation culminates the effort with several studies and researches that have been published with more than 20 research papers in prestigious international journals within a short period.

Dr. Howari confirmed that the centre was established with the help of the Emirates Space Agency, to face the challenges of the remote sensing sector in the UAE Space Agency and beyond, as well as provide opportunities for stratified research, innovation and education across the dimensions of natural sciences and engineering disciplines.

The Hyperspectral Remote Sensing Centre is equipped with highly advanced software and tools along with a high-performance computer for research, innovation and learning in the Geographic Information System (GIS) and remote sensing field using satellite imagery.

It also supports the centre and its affiliated laboratories by conducting numerous research in key areas including space sciences, remote sensing, water management, water security, sustainable water production, environmental quality and assessment, climate change, ecosystems, marine pollution, and natural resource management.

