UAE’s first WeWork officially opens

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s tech ecosystem officially launched WeWork x Hub71 – three floors of beautifully designed workspace offering 1,200 desks for members to innovate, collaborate and connect – in the award-winning international financial centre, Abu Dhabi Global Market, on Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi.

The grand launch event was attended by Hub71’s strategic partners, senior government officials, WeWork x Hub71 members, corporate leaders, and global start-ups – all brought together under the theme: A Decade Ahead: Abu Dhabi’s Global Tech Ecosystem.

The building is WeWork’s first location in the UAE and its first members moved in earlier this month, including Hub71’s global community of start-ups, venture capitalist firms and tech accelerators. Adding to the growing community, it was announced today that four new innovative start-ups – Jordanian company, Rizek; UAE-based fintech companies, Sarwa, denarii cash and US-based Securrency, a New York founded pioneer of blockchain technology – have been admitted into the Hub71 Incentive Programme, bringing the total number of start-ups at Hub71 to 39.

Ibrahim Ajami, Head of Ventures - Mubadala Capital and Acting CEO of Hub71, said, "The launch of the new WeWork x Hub71 is another positive proof point for Abu Dhabi’s tech and start-up ecosystem. Our mission is to provide entrepreneurs with community support and market access as they grow their businesses.

The WeWork x Hub71 community is a fundamental part of our strategy to enable entrepreneurs with differentiated offerings."

Riad Thoumas, UAE General Manager, WeWork, said, "It is clear that there is a huge momentum building in the capital, particularly in the tech start-up space and our partnership with Hub71 and Mubadala reflects a change in the way that companies, large and small, are choosing to work. What sets us apart is our community and our ability to create a buzzing culture of collaboration – and we are looking forward to watching our WeWork x Hub71 community grow and thrive."

It was also revealed that Hub71 will host this year’s 2020 Final Awards Ceremony and Conference for the 13th edition of MIT Enterprise Forum’s Arab Start-up Competition in Abu Dhabi, on 8th April, 2020. The competition will see hundreds of start-ups, VCs and tech enablers descend on the UAE capital on 7th and 8th, April, from across the MENA region. Winning teams will walk away with US$120,000 in equity-free funding, training, mentorship, coaching, media exposure and global networking opportunities.

The All Arab Start-up Competition finalists will also automatically have the opportunity to pitch the Hub71 selection committee for a chance to receive a spot on the global Hub71 Incentive Programme.