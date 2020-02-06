UAE’s gestures of support moved Chinese to tears: Envoy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) ABU DHABI, 6th February 2020 (WAM) – China is deeply appreciative of the UAE’s support and solidarity, medical supplies and assistance, and the decision to keep the air lifeline to China during the ongoing fight against the new coronavirus, a senior Chinese diplomat said.

"When Burj Khalifa, ADNOC Headquarters, and other UAE iconic landmarks lit up the colours of the Chinese national flag and slogans in solidarity with China on 2nd February, many Chinese living and working here in the UAE were moved to tears," Lin Yaduo, Charge d'affaires at Chinese Embassy in Abu Dhabi said in a statement on Thursday.

People back in China who watched the news also felt the encouragement and warmth from the UAE despite the geographical distance, he added.

On 3rd February, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a statement reaffirming its support and confidence in China to control the outbreak of the new coronavirus, Yaduo noted.

"The UAE, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and in keeping with our comprehensive strategic partnership, is fully and continuously prepared to provide its available resources and capabilities to contribute to China’s effective efforts in this regard," he pointed out.

"These sincere moves not only demonstrate the UAE’s support and friendship with China, cheering up all those fighting on the frontlines against the virus, but also attest to the UAE’s spiritual core that is tolerance, benevolence, fraternity, and humanity," the diplomat said.

"In face of such adversity, the UAE people standing firmly with the Chinese people in solidarity and extending a helping hand, is what makes our friendship ironclad," Yaduo emphasised.

Besides the UAE, governments of 20 countries across the world and the UNICEF have sent medical supplies to China, he noted.

Leaders from over 60 countries have expressed their support and confidence in China, lauded China’s contribution to global public health, and called for enhanced international cooperation to fight against the virus, the diplomat pointed out.

At the 146th session of the WHO Executive board on 3rd February, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus once again spoke highly of China’s response to the outbreak as unprecedented and well beyond the requirements of the International Health Regulations, he said.

"China is showing the world its speed, its strength, and its impact through its concrete actions," Yaduo affirmed.

"For nearly a month, the outbreak of novel coronavirus has stopped many Chinese from celebrating the Spring Festival with their beloved family; it has rushed numerous medical responders to a battlefield with no bullets or bombs but equally if not more dangerous," he explained.

It has put Wuhan in Hubei Province of China, the outbreak epicentre under global spotlight; and it has been a case in point of how China has taken on its responsibilities as a major country in the international community, the diplomat said.

"We Chinese people have a history of emerging stronger from adversities. Now China is fighting in unison against the outbreak," Yaduo stressed.

With some of the most comprehensive and stringent measures in place, some positive results have been achieved. The fatality rate is well under 2.1 percent, far below major epidemics in the world history, he explained.

More than 1100 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital. "Hard work will pay off, and we will eventually prevail," the diplomat said.

"The outbreak is only temporary, but our cooperation and friendship is ever-lasting," he emphasised.

"What’s more fearsome than the virus is fear itself. In response to such a public health crisis, the UAE sets an example of international cooperation with China in overcoming difficulties of global concern, which serves the common interests of all countries. A victory for China is a victory for the world," Yaduo concluded.