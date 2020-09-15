UrduPoint.com
UAE’s Highest Restaurant Atop Jais Adventure Peak To Launch October 1

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:15 PM

UAE’s highest restaurant atop Jais Adventure Peak to launch October 1

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) RAK Leisure, the subsidiary of RAK Hospitality Holding, has announced the launch of 1484 by Puro on 1st October, 2020.

The highly anticipated restaurant located atop the Jais Adventure Peak is named for its height of 1,484 metres above sea level and is the UAE’s highest restaurant offering.

Located next to the Jais Adventure Centre, 1484 by Puro offers guests magnificent views of the peaks and valleys of the Hajar mountains. Ideally positioned on the mountain-facing façade of the Jais Adventure Peak, an entire side of the venue consists of ceiling to floor glass windows that open up to uninterrupted views of the serene landscape.

The restaurant is the latest venture by Puro, an independent dining concept with two existing restaurants at Al Marjan Island and at the Jais Viewing Deck Park.

Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAK Hospitality Holding, commented, "Jebel Jais is one of the most popular landmarks in Ras Al Khaimah, offering visitors a host of bucket-list adventures that guarantee memorable experiences.

With the opening of 1484 by Puro at the Jebel Jais Welcome Centre, visitors can now enjoy an all-encompassing experience at the standalone destination that is the Jais Adventure Peak, home to thrilling adventure attractions such as the Jebel Jais Flight, Jais Sky Maze, and the Jais Sky Tour."

The venue will operate in line with the highest safety and hygiene measures, recommended by internationally recognised bodies such as the World Health Organisation and the Centres for Disease Control, as well as will adhere to Federal directives.

Stringent measures include a maximum seating capacity of 76 guests, sanitary equipment and the adoption of the necessary distancing measures.

