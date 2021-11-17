UrduPoint.com

UAE’s Hosting Of COP28, A Historic Opportunity For Global Energy Sector: OPEC Secretary-General

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) Mohammed Barkindo, Secretary-General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said the selection of the UAE to host COP28 in 2023 in Abu Dhabi is a significant milestone in the history of the event and a historic opportunity for the global energy sector to start a new glorious chapter of transition to clean energy and address climate change.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of his participation in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2021, Barkindo congratulated the UAE for being chosen to host COP28, which highlights its prominent global stature and supports its aspirations to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Hosting such a major international event in the UAE is a significant achievement that supports the country’s goal of leading international efforts in this strategic field, by implementing distinguished initiatives and making significant investments in low-carbon energy production, he added.

COP28 is highly important, not only for the UAE but for all OPEC and non-OPEC member states and players in the oil and gas industry around the world, he said, congratulating the UAE and its leadership and people.

Barkindo stressed the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is a pioneering model of employing advanced technology to produce low-carbon energy, most notably hydrogen and strengthen supply chains. During ADIPEC 2021, it signed two agreements with South Korea’s GS Energy and Japan’s Mitsui, along with Fertiglobe, to launch a joint project to produce low-carbon blue ammonia facility at the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais, highlighting the fact the UAE is leading the international efforts to transform the energy sector.

Barkindo then highlighted the keenness of OPEC to benefit from the UAE’s efforts and expertise in energy transition, expressing his happiness at participating in the 37th edition of ADIPEC, and noting the event is the start of the post COVID-19 pandemic era and the resumption of international activities.

He then lauded the good organisation of the event and the UAE’s courage and professionalism in deciding to hold it in 2021 in Abu Dhabi to shape the future of the energy sector.

