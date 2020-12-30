UAE’s leadership helping graduates of local universities to enrol in international universities: Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said that the UAE’s leadership is exerting all possible efforts to help graduates of local universities to enrol in international universities to pursue their post-graduate studies, which will enable them to assume leading positions when serving their country.

Sheikh Humaid made this statement today at the Ruler’s Court, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, while meeting with 32 Emirati students who graduated from the Gulf Medical University.

On the occasion, he lauded the leadership of the country, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, for prioritising the provision of basic needs to Emirati citizens to enable them to serve their country, as well as for supporting all initiatives and efforts aimed at ensuring the advancement of UAE’s higher education sector.

Thereafter, he congratulated the graduates on their academic achievements and urged them to continue their professional journey with the same persistence and perseverance.

Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, who attended the meeting, stressed that the UAE’s leadership is exerting all possible efforts to support the youth and enable them to pursue their education and obtain the best academic degrees.