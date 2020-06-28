UrduPoint.com
UAE’s Leadership Is Keen To Advance Country’s Higher Education System: Belhoul Al Falasi

Muhammad Irfan 30 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

UAE’s leadership is keen to advance country’s higher education system: Belhoul Al Falasi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, has said that the UAE’s leadership is keen to advance the country’s higher education system and train Emirati citizens to be prepared for the future.

These efforts aim to keep pace with global developments, empower Emirati students, and enable them to achieve overall excellence and leadership, he added.

In his statement, on the occasion of the approval by the UAE Cabinet of a university financing scheme, he noted that the allocation of an additional budget of AED320 million to support national universities reflects the vision of the country’s leadership to prioritise higher education, to ensure the country’s readiness and supply vital sectors with qualified citizens capable of achieving success, as well as to guarantee the implementation of the country’s strategic plans and enhance its future competitiveness.

Investing in national universities is an investment in the UAE’s knowledge and human potential, he added, stressing that it is crucial to provide students with an ideal environment to keep pace with a new era of education that contains many new challenges, in light of the many changes taking place around the world, especially in the area of higher education.

"We are working according to a renewable approach to advancing higher education by designing innovative educational systems consistent with the UAE’s environment, and we are reinforcing our strategic partnerships to ensure the implementation of our new initiatives and visions," he said, explaining that the outcome of this cooperation will result in the graduation of Emirati citizens who will set an example in the development of world-class human resources."

