UAE’s leadership keen to protect health of country’s citizens, residents: Ammar Al Nuaimi

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, stated that the UAE’s leadership is exerting all possible efforts to set up advanced coronavirus testing centres and is keen to protect the health of the country’s citizens and residents.

He made this statement while inaugurating the coronavirus laser screening centre in Ajman, which was established by Tamouh Healthcare.

Sheikh Ammar was accompanied by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, Hamad Tarim Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Ajman Medical Zone, and several senior officials.

During the event, Sheikh Ammar said that the centre’s inauguration is in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership and reflects its keenness to protect the health of the community from the coronavirus, stressing the importance for everyone to adhere to relevant preventive measures and undergo testing.

After announcing the inauguration of the centre to the public, Sheikh Ammar and his delegation conducted the first coronavirus laser screening test, which was followed by a tour of the centre, where they were briefed by Abdullah Al Rashidi, Project Director at Tamouh Healthcare, about its functions.

Al Rashidi said that the centre, which is the first of its kind in the Northern Emirates will serve the citizens and residents of the region, especially Ajman, and operates round-the-clock, adding that the cost of three-minute test will be AED50 from today.

The centre has 20 laser screening booths and can receive between 6,000 and 8,000 people per day, he further added.