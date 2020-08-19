UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE’s Leadership Keen To Protect Health Of Country’s Citizens, Residents: Ammar Al Nuaimi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:45 PM

UAE’s leadership keen to protect health of country’s citizens, residents: Ammar Al Nuaimi

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, stated that the UAE’s leadership is exerting all possible efforts to set up advanced coronavirus testing centres and is keen to protect the health of the country’s citizens and residents.

He made this statement while inaugurating the coronavirus laser screening centre in Ajman, which was established by Tamouh Healthcare.

Sheikh Ammar was accompanied by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, Hamad Tarim Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Ajman Medical Zone, and several senior officials.

During the event, Sheikh Ammar said that the centre’s inauguration is in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership and reflects its keenness to protect the health of the community from the coronavirus, stressing the importance for everyone to adhere to relevant preventive measures and undergo testing.

After announcing the inauguration of the centre to the public, Sheikh Ammar and his delegation conducted the first coronavirus laser screening test, which was followed by a tour of the centre, where they were briefed by Abdullah Al Rashidi, Project Director at Tamouh Healthcare, about its functions.

Al Rashidi said that the centre, which is the first of its kind in the Northern Emirates will serve the citizens and residents of the region, especially Ajman, and operates round-the-clock, adding that the cost of three-minute test will be AED50 from today.

The centre has 20 laser screening booths and can receive between 6,000 and 8,000 people per day, he further added.

Related Topics

Police UAE Ajman Rashid Event All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University well-equipped for hybrid educ ..

16 minutes ago

Blasphemous act in IOJK designed to ignite anti-Mu ..

19 minutes ago

India planned a false flag operation against Pakis ..

19 minutes ago

NUST honours its philanthropic partners

21 minutes ago

ITC announces services schedule during New Hijri Y ..

46 minutes ago

Last two years were tough for Govt, masses and bus ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.