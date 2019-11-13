UAE’s leadership prioritises Emirati family: Sheikha Fatima

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, said that the UAE, due to the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brother, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has prioritised the Emirati family to ensure their wellbeing and stability.

In her statement on the decision to adopt the "Family Protection Policy" during a cabinet session chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikha Fatima said, "The Emirati family is in constant cohesion and solidarity, and is building future generations through raising children who believe in the same destiny, creating the present and looking ahead."

Sheikha Fatima, the "Mother of the Nation," stressed that the UAE government aims to create a homogeneous society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for the family and its members, through adopting policies and innovation services that will provide good living conditions, ensure their effective participation, and promote equal opportunities while enabling them to fulfil their roles.

She also pointed out that the UAE aims to create a social environment that is safe and stable for Emirati families, to enable them to enjoy their full rights, meet their full potential, and provide protection, care and social security, to achieve the country’s overall sustainable development.

The fifth batch of "Government Accelerators for Women's Empowerment and Entrepreneurship in the UAE" was launched in partnership with the GWU, after the extraordinary meeting of the cabinet at the headquarters of the GWU in December.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the establishment of government accelerators related to women, in implementation of the "National Women's Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Strategy" launched by Sheikha Fatima.

One of the most important challenges posed by these accelerators is protecting women, which required accelerating the adoption of a family protection policy that includes women as a fundamental pillar of the system of protection.