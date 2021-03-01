UrduPoint.com
UAE’s Leadership Prioritises Reading: Zaki Nusseibeh

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:00 PM

UAE’s leadership prioritises reading: Zaki Nusseibeh

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), has said that the UAE’s leadership prioritises the efforts to promote knowledge and reading among members of the community, to make reading part of everyone’s lives and help create a cultured and knowledgeable community.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the launch of the Month of Reading 2021, under the theme, "My Family Reads," Nusseibeh said, "We can reinforce the role of the family and the community in changing reading patterns among individuals, through holding various events in all institutions, schools and universities, such as public initiatives and programmes that encourage innovation."

UAEU will launch initiatives and events celebrating the Month of Reading, as part of the University's keenness to support the UAE’s sustainable development and the government’s efforts to promote reading and its ability to change people’s lives, he added.

He also expressed his pride and appreciation at the issuance of the "National Reading Law" by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which is the first law of its kind related to reading and establishing legislative frameworks, executive programmes and specific government duties to promote the value of reading on a sustainable basis in the UAE.

The law aims to support social development, help build the mental and knowledge capacities of people, and enhance national intellectual productivity, Nusseibeh further added.

The theme of Reading Month, "My Family Reads," aims to support the role of parents in promoting reading, encouraging their children to read, highlighting its major importance to early childhood development, and making it a community habit and a catalyst for family cohesion.

