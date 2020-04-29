UAE’s leadership working diligently in response to global COVID-19 developments: Fatima bint Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, stated that the UAE’s leadership is working hard, in line with the global developments to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

She also highlighted the country’s capacity to face global challenges while prioritising the health and safety of its citizens and residents.

The UAE is following a proactive approach to foreseeing all challenges caused by the current crisis facing the entire world, Sheikha Fatima pointed out, noting that the country has proven its readiness to address emergency situations, due to the cooperation between government authorities, the private sector and community organisations in combatting the pandemic.

"We launched the ‘Limaouneh’ (Aid in Arabic) portal for family counseling, which reflects the values of help and support, and requires cooperation and united visions and strategies and future aspirations, with the aim of prioritising families and promoting their role in the community," she said.

In her speech marking the inauguration of the pilot version of the family counseling portal, which is one of the services provided by the Limaouneh portal, Sheikha Fatima further said, "This is a proactive step that reflects a correct vision of the present and future of the UAE, as well as its clear plans to achieve and promote sustainable development.

"

She further added that the UAE is among the leading countries in seeing the future, strengthening roles, and uniting the efforts of relevant authorities to build the community and benefit from distinguished national capacities, as well as to design new systems to prepare for the next fifty years.

She then stressed the importance of consolidating the culture of excellence to continuing the country’s journey of overall advancement and competitiveness, as well as achieving milestones on all fronts, through drafting relevant plans and projects.

The portal offers main services on family, social, psychological, and legal counseling.

The portal also offers three sub-services, including the unified family counseling portal and the family services guide.

The family services guide contains 70 family services provided by various official agencies around the country classified either according to types of service, which include charitable services, social support, home care, counseling, delivery services, entertainment, education and health, or according to target groups that include senior citizens, People of Determination, vulnerable families, residents and the general community.

The guide is a reference for community members for facilitating their access to national family services.