UAE’s Location Offers Strategic Edge Amid Changing Global Trade Dynamics: Coface

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 07:46 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Coface, a company specialising in trade credit insurance, debt collection, and business information, said that the UAE holds a unique strategic position, placing it at the forefront of beneficiaries amid the current shifts in global trade dynamics.

In statements to Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the “Country Risk Conference'', organised by the company in Dubai, Jean-Christophe Caffet, Coface Group Chief Economist, emphasised that the UAE serves as a vital bridge between East and West — a key advantage that strengthens its role in international supply chains.

He noted that this positioning offers the UAE a significant competitive edge, particularly in today’s global trade environment characterised by rising tariff barriers.

Caffet highlighted the robust foundations of the UAE economy and its steady progress in enhancing resilience to global volatility.

He praised the country’s agility and innovation as core strengths that position it favourably amid what he described as a “historic acceleration” in global economic trends.

The Country Risk Conference focused on strategies to boost corporate resilience and examined the challenges facing global trade in the context of geopolitical tensions and the rapid pace of digital transformation.

The conference was attended by a distinguished group of leaders and experts from the financial, insurance, and technology sectors, who engaged in in-depth discussions on the key challenges and opportunities reshaping the global trade and risk management landscape in 2025.

