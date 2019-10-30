UAE’s Madrasa E-learning Platform reaches out to Senegal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) The team of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in charge of the Madrasa e-learning Platform headed for Dakar, Senegal, in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent as part of a mission that will benefit at least 1,000 far-flung villages across the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the platform in October last year, saying, "Our first priority is education, second priority is education, and third priority is education. I would like to tell you that this platform is just the beginning. Our journey will continue."

Madrasa is a platform with 5,000 free Arabised videos in science and math to make high-tech education accessible to everyone in the Arab world. Now, over two million students are using it regularly, with the site racking up over 45 million views since the launch.

Its Arabised educational videos are getting around 15,000 views every day, and 6,000 new subscribers are added daily, proving how Madrasa - the biggest platform of its kind - has been making waves across the Arab world.

Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary-General of the MBRGI, said: "Madrasa e-learning platform reflects the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum that every child has the right to education."

He added that the initiative responds to the need to develop and enrich Arabic educational content and make it accessible to the largest segment of students in the Arab world.

For his part, Dr Mohamed Ateeq Al Falahi, the Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, underlined the keenness of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, to support such quantum initiatives that, he said, are conducive to adding value across developing communities, and contributing to sustainable development efforts.

The platform allows users to participate in daily contests including 1000x1000 competition that has so far announced over 300 winners in its first year. Students get the chance to compete with other users in different scientific contests and puzzles to be named among "Madrasa stars."

The platform is available through iOS and Android operating systems.

Madrasa e-learning platform is the outcome of the Translation Challenge that called on researchers, and professionals in the Arab World to translate, design and produce 5,000 videos and 11 million words of educational content into Arabic. The platform uses simple technology to provide free video classes in science and math available online and via an app.

Madrasa is a leading e-learning platform that provides exceptional Arabic language educational content for all subjects like science and mathematics and that is available for free for more than 50 million Arab students wherever they are.

Madrasa is part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives , providing more than 5,000 educational videos. These videos display content focused on physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, and general science, covering various educational curricula and targeting all levels of students from kindergarten to grade 12. In addition, Madrasa offers exercises and applications of different scientific syllabus, taking your learning to a new level.

The Translation Challenge is the largest scientific translation project launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Launched in September 2017, this project aimed at translating and localizing outstanding educational content for Arab students.

This project was executed by hundreds of Arab translator volunteers, scientific editors, narrators, graphic designers, technical producers, and teachers under the supervision of specialized educational and technical committees. Through spreading education and knowledge, Madrasa is part of MBRGI; the region’s largest foundation dedicated for making hope and building a better future for humanity. It is perhaps worth mentioning that spreading education and knowledge is one of MBRGI’s main pillars. The objectives of these pillars are realized through executing programs, projects and sustainable initiatives to develop the educational, cognitive and cultural ecosystem in the Arab region, improve the quality of education in disadvantaged communities around the world, and facilitate access to it, especially in areas facing major challenges and constraints.