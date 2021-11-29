UAE’s martyrs have set an example of martyrdom, sacrifice: WAM Director-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of Emirates news Agency (WAM), has noted that the annual Commemoration Day is a glorious national occasion, through which the public can express their pride and appreciation for the nation’s martyrs, who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

In his speech on the occasion of Commemoration Day on 30th November, Al Rayssi said the sacrifices of Emirati soldiers in the fields of glory represent immortal examples of courage and patriotism, adding that the support of the country’s leadership for the families of martyrs highlights the pride and appreciation for their stature, and sacrifices for the nation.

"On this national occasion, we salute and cherish the nation’s martyrs, the heroes of our Armed Forces, who have set outstanding examples of sacrifice in the fields of glory," Al Rayssi added.