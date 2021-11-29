UrduPoint.com

UAE’s Martyrs Have Set An Example Of Martyrdom, Sacrifice: WAM Director-General

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

UAE’s martyrs have set an example of martyrdom, sacrifice: WAM Director-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of Emirates news Agency (WAM), has noted that the annual Commemoration Day is a glorious national occasion, through which the public can express their pride and appreciation for the nation’s martyrs, who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

In his speech on the occasion of Commemoration Day on 30th November, Al Rayssi said the sacrifices of Emirati soldiers in the fields of glory represent immortal examples of courage and patriotism, adding that the support of the country’s leadership for the families of martyrs highlights the pride and appreciation for their stature, and sacrifices for the nation.

"On this national occasion, we salute and cherish the nation’s martyrs, the heroes of our Armed Forces, who have set outstanding examples of sacrifice in the fields of glory," Al Rayssi added.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed November

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

1 minute ago
 UAE celebrates Commemoration Day tomorrow

UAE celebrates Commemoration Day tomorrow

31 minutes ago
 Down syndrome artist Alishba’s Art Exhibition or ..

Down syndrome artist Alishba’s Art Exhibition organized by The Arts Council of ..

1 hour ago
 Administrator DMC East inspects services at dispen ..

Administrator DMC East inspects services at dispensaries

30 seconds ago
 Domestic comedy "Be Somebody" stays atop Chinese b ..

Domestic comedy "Be Somebody" stays atop Chinese box office

32 seconds ago
 Two fertilizers shops sealed on overpricing

Two fertilizers shops sealed on overpricing

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.