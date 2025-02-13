UAE’s medal tally rises to 18 at Fazza Para Athletics GP 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) The UAE’s medal tally at the 16th Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix – Dubai 2025 has reached 18, with seven gold, showcasing a strong performance from the nation’s athletes.

Siham Alrasheedy, a regular participant in the Fazza Championships, secured a gold in the women’s discus F52-57, throwing 22.96 metres. The 43-year-old expressed her joy, saying, “It was a proud and emotional moment for me as my mother and son Abdullah were cheering for me.”

Alrasheedy was joined by Sara Aljneibi, who won the women’s shot put F32/33 with a throw of 5.22 metres, and Abdalla Almarzooqi, who claimed gold in the men’s 100m T71/72 final with a time of 24.65 seconds.

The competition also saw promising athlete Mohamad Othman win bronze in the men’s 400m wheelchair T34 final with a time of 51.

23 seconds.

Swiss legend Marcel Hug continued his success, taking his third gold with a win in the men’s 800m wheelchair T53/54 final. Patricia Eachus from Switzerland also won her second medal, securing gold in the women’s 800m wheelchair T54.

Greece’s Paralympic champion Athanasios Ghavelas started his 2025 season with a gold in the men’s 100m T11 final, finishing in 11.43 seconds.

The UAE is currently in third place on the medal standings behind India and Saudi Arabia, both with eight gold medals.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Grand Prix has attracted around 400 para-athletes from 52 nations and runs from 10th to 13th February 2025. The event is also the season opener in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix Calendar.