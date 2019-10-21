UAE’s multinationals commit to partnership model to promote region-wide sustainability

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) Several multinational companies based in the UAE announced their support to a public-private-engagement model to promote sustainability and spearhead the country’s efforts to deliver its sustainable development endeavours.

Speaking at the inaugural Multinational Companies Business Group, MCBG, sustainability conference held recently at the headquarters of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a host of international business executives and government and NGO leaders underscored the need to identify areas of common interest and foster collaboration to deliver the UAE’s ambitious sustainability commitments.

During his opening remarks, Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Dubai Chamber, said, "Multinational companies have an important role to play in supporting and implementing the UAE’s sustainability agenda. We are encouraged to see a growing number of organisations here in Dubai incorporating elements of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, into their strategies and practices."

He added that the MCBG has the potential to make a significant social impact by aligning the efforts of its members, sharing knowledge and best practices and developing innovative solutions to global challenges.

Addressing the audience, the MCBG chairman, Ramy Zaki, discussed the role of the private sector in leaving a positive environmental impact. "As responsible corporations, it is our duty to champion solutions for environmental sustainability in meaningful, incremental ways. Sustainability is not an attractive marketing concept, nor is it nice to have," said Zaki.

"Today’s consumers expect brands to do more to protect the right of future generations to enjoy a healthy and wealthy life on our planet. It is crucial they understand how companies are working towards such positive change. But the challenges are big and nobody has the recipe for complete solutions. Partnerships and alliances with other companies, with governments and NGOs, can accelerate the path to environmental sustainability breakthroughs. Today is perhaps one fine example, with this event being jointly hosted by a group of multinational firms and a government entity."

As part of the UAE’s wider strategy towards achieving a highly ambitious sustainable development agenda, in 2018, the nation outperformed its set objectives by 50 percent out of the 88 indicators of the SDGs defined by the United Nations.