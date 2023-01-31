UrduPoint.com

UAE’s National Digital Economy Set To Grow $140 billion By 2031

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 06:00 PM

UAE’s national digital economy set to grow $140 billion by 2031

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2023) Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has released a report detailing plans to boost the emirate's digital economy.

The report projects the national digital economy will reach US$140 billion in 2031 from US$38 billion today.

The study highlights the importance of the chamber's efforts and collaboration with stakeholders to establish Dubai as the next digital economy capital of the world. The report outlines Dubai's digital economy startups and the emirate's position as a future digital capital.

The Chamber's plans include attracting 300 digital startups and 100 tech experts to Dubai by 2024, improving laws and policies, organising a conference, promoting digital transformation, and enhancing the business environment to attract global digital firms.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said the goal of doubling the contribution of the digital economy to the UAE’s GDP from 9.7 percent to over 20 percent by 2031 reflects Dubai's ambition to be a key tech hub.

He emphasised the importance of building a world-class digital infrastructure and supporting the dynamic startup ecosystem to drive digital transformation and sustainable business growth.

Al Olama also stressed the importance of raising awareness about challenges and future trends and highlighting the role of digital transformation in driving sustainable business growth.

Related Topics

World Business UAE Dubai Chamber Hub From Billion

Recent Stories

Imran Khan given last chance to appear before cour ..

Imran Khan given last chance to appear before court in funding case

56 seconds ago
 Chinese, Dutch FMs talk over phone

Chinese, Dutch FMs talk over phone

58 seconds ago
 Fertiliser dealer booked for hoarding urea bags

Fertiliser dealer booked for hoarding urea bags

1 minute ago
 Funeral prayer of martyred police cop in Peshawar ..

Funeral prayer of martyred police cop in Peshawar blast offered

1 minute ago
 Israeli Police Arrest 4 People Suspected of Produc ..

Israeli Police Arrest 4 People Suspected of Producing Weapons With 3D Printer - ..

1 minute ago
 Babar Azam vows to notch maiden century in HBL PSL

Babar Azam vows to notch maiden century in HBL PSL

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.