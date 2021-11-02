UAE’s national online portal records 5.2 million visitors in Q3 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced a 50 percent increase, with 5.2 million visitors recorded, in the UAE national portal users in Q3 of 2021 as compared to the same period of 2020.

They number of visits to the portal reached 7.7 million and while views of its pages reached 11.3 million.

TDRA stated that this increase in portal users reflects the user trust in the portal as the main reference of information related to the UAE. The increase further reflects the significant efforts exerted by the portal team to develop content and services.

TDRA explained that the most visited pages are those related to visas, handling the COVID-19 pandemic, travelling to the UAE, Emirates ID, COVID-19 vaccinations, and tests.

Regarding this increase, Ahlam Al Feel, Director of TDRA’s Corporate Communication Department, said, "The UAE’s national portal (u.ae) is the main source of trusted information related to all aspects of life in the UAE.

It gives users access to government policies, projects, services, and tourist and legal information. We develop and improve the content of the portal continuously to keep up with users’ needs, UAE’s orientations, and leadership’s directives, and reach all categories of customers and increase their happiness. To achieve this goal, we apply the latest systems and AI technologies that provide the user with complete information easily."

The TDRA’s team updates information published on the portal regularly as soon as they are announced by official sources. The portal’s information is comprehensive and arranged in sectors to be easy for the user to move from one section to another and geed required information. The portal performance in search engines has been improved significantly. Topic titles and content are enriched with keywords mostly searched by users on the internet.

The portal management team collects feedback from users and measures their level of happiness to develop and improve the portal content in the future.