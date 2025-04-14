Open Menu

UAE's Non-oil Economy Continues Healthy Growth: OPEC

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM

UAE's non-oil economy continues healthy growth: OPEC

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stressed that the UAE's non-oil economy continued to exhibit a healthy growth dynamic, with the most recent data and economic indicators highlighting a robust expansion.

In its Monthly Oil Market Report issued today, OPEC noted that the UAE is pushing ahead with initiatives to diversify the economy, with initiatives such as ‘Operation 300bn’, aiming to boost manufacturing, expand export markets, and attract foreign investment.

The report said that the Abu Dhabi and Dubai governments will continue to provide support to their economies’ diversification efforts. The authorities are introducing policies to encourage the development of new sectors, including the digital sector, fintech, creative industries, scientific innovation, new energy sectors, and education.

It explained that strong performance in sectors like tourism, finance, and construction continues to support growth. The solid performance is highlighted by the UAE’s high PMI, reaching 54 in March, compared with a level of 55 in February and January.

During the week ending 31st March, total oil product stocks in Fujairah rose by 4.96 mb, week on week (WoW), to stand at 24.34 mb, according to data from FEDCom and S&P Global Commodity Insights. At this level, total oil stocks were 4.07 mb higher than at the same time a year ago.

OPEC lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2025 to 1.30 million barrels per day and 1.28 million barrels per day in 2026.

Related Topics

Education UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Oil Same January February March Stocks Market From First Prudential Modarba Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

5 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

6 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

7 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

7 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

7 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

8 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East