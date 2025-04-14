UAE's Non-oil Economy Continues Healthy Growth: OPEC
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stressed that the UAE's non-oil economy continued to exhibit a healthy growth dynamic, with the most recent data and economic indicators highlighting a robust expansion.
In its Monthly Oil Market Report issued today, OPEC noted that the UAE is pushing ahead with initiatives to diversify the economy, with initiatives such as ‘Operation 300bn’, aiming to boost manufacturing, expand export markets, and attract foreign investment.
The report said that the Abu Dhabi and Dubai governments will continue to provide support to their economies’ diversification efforts. The authorities are introducing policies to encourage the development of new sectors, including the digital sector, fintech, creative industries, scientific innovation, new energy sectors, and education.
It explained that strong performance in sectors like tourism, finance, and construction continues to support growth. The solid performance is highlighted by the UAE’s high PMI, reaching 54 in March, compared with a level of 55 in February and January.
During the week ending 31st March, total oil product stocks in Fujairah rose by 4.96 mb, week on week (WoW), to stand at 24.34 mb, according to data from FEDCom and S&P Global Commodity Insights. At this level, total oil stocks were 4.07 mb higher than at the same time a year ago.
OPEC lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2025 to 1.30 million barrels per day and 1.28 million barrels per day in 2026.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
U.S. annual natural gas production from Eagle Ford to grow to 7.0 Bcf/d in 2026: EIA4 hours ago
-
Venice Biennale 2025: UNESCO honours Mosul's architectural renaissance4 hours ago
-
Reciprocal tariffs should exclude vulnerable developing countries: UN trade body4 hours ago
-
EU's exports of medicinal, pharma products up by 13.5% in 20244 hours ago
-
European Council to provide EU assistance of €500 million in loans to Jordan5 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan5 hours ago
-
OPEC revises down global oil demand growth for 2025 due to US tariffs: MOMR5 hours ago
-
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE and Syria5 hours ago
-
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 21% in 20246 hours ago
-
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Championship6 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedonia at Wahat Al Kara ..7 hours ago
-
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 20247 hours ago