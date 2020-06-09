UrduPoint.com
UAE’s Non-oil Trade To AED1.603 Trillion In 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:45 PM

UAE’s non-oil trade to AED1.603 trillion in 2019

ABU DHABI , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) The total value of the UAE’s non-oil trade in 2019 grew 4.4 percent to AED1.603 trillion, compared to AED1.536 trillion in 2018, according to figures revealed by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority,FCSA, today.

The FCSA’s figures showed that all non-oil-related trade indexes in the UAE improved last year, led by the export and re-export trade indices, with the latter amounting to AED457.4 billion against AED431.55 billion in 2018, accounting for 28.5 percent of total foreign trade. Exports comprised 14.4 percent of the total trade volume, rising from AED206 billion to AED231.23 during the reference period. The imports rose from around AED898.

37 billion to AED914.8 billion, or 58 percent of the total foreign trade.

The FCA said that the country's non-oil trade partners remained stable in the year, with the Asia and Pacific Ocean region coming at the top of the list. China comes first with a total trade exchange volume of AED184.15 billion last year, followed by India at AED152 billion. Saudi Arabia comes next with a total trade exchange of AED113.25 billion, then the US, AED96.56 billion, Switzerland, AED65.2 billion, and then Oman, AED55.4 billion. The trade volume with Iraq reached AED53.75 billion, while it amounted to AED48 billion with Japan, AED44.7 billion with Germany and AED38.88 billion with Kuwait.

