UAE’s nuclear milestone attributed to leadership’s directives: Hamdan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, stated that the successes and achievements made by the UAE in the peaceful nuclear energy sector are the outcomes of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The country is advancing steadily and confidently towards the next 50 years and is boosting its pioneering development journey, by implementing major projects aimed at diversifying sources of energy and increasing the contribution of clean energy to the country’s economic and social growth, he added.

Sheikh Hamdan made this statement on the occasion of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation’s (FANR), the UAE’s independent nuclear regulator, announcement confirming that the Operating License for Unit 2 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant located in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi has been issued. In February 2020, FANR issued the operating license for the Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

"The issuance of the licence for the second reactor of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is a new milestone for the country, underscoring its significant successes in the process of sustainable development, due to the perseverance of Emirati citizens who are capable of assuming their responsibilities in the area of development.

Moreover, FANR’s announcement marks a major moment in the country’s journey and is the outcome of the leadership’s vision," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"The UAE’s peaceful nuclear programme is a key national achievement in the field of environmentally friendly energy, and will play a key role in enhancing the country’s energy sustainability and consolidating its prominent regional and international stature. The programme was developed in line with the best global standards and practices, with the aim of diversify sources of energy and supporting the achievement of the objectives of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050," he further added.

Sheikh Hamdan commended the efforts of FANR, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and their subsidiary companies, as well as the national cadres working in the sector.

The UAE is currently building four units at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, and the project’s overall construction rate is 95 percent as follows: Unit 1: operational; Unit 2: completed; Unit 3: 94 percent; Unit 4: 88 percent.

The UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme is a catalyst for growth in the UAE, providing 25 percent of the country's needs for clean electricity.