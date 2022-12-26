UrduPoint.com

UAE’s Office Of AI, Samsung To Launch Latest Edition Of ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 02:15 PM

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edition of ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2022) The Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, and the National Programme for Coders announced cooperation with samsung Gulf Electronics for the launch of the global citizenship programme “Samsung Innovation Campus” which is bringing the latest edition of its signature Artificial Intelligence (AI) course to the UAE, in line with the UAE’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

Held under the theme ‘Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People’, the 3-month course will provide the perfect platform for determined learners with a STEAM background (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) to build on their knowledge in machine learning (ML) and establish a strong understanding of the fundamentals of AI and its related applications.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, said, “The UAE government is keen on enabling youth, enhancing their abilities and building their capabilities on par with the nation’s ambitious strategy for Artificial Intelligence; the government’s sole drive is for Ai to hold a greater role in the UAE and for youth to carry their dreams into reality across the world of disruption.”

He added that launching the course in partnership with Samsung, one of the world's leading technology companies, will equip youth with sound AI knowledge enabling them to become leaders in their fields, he emphasised the importance of leading the change and supporting international companies to benefit a growing pool of young professionals nationwide.

Doohee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, “Artificial intelligence is revolutionising the modern world and making people’s lives better. Before we see AI developments on a large scale, we should focus on empowering youth with tools and capabilities that may prove invaluable as they prepare to pursue the career paths of their choice.

We are excited to partner with the UAE’s Office of AI for this year’s edition and look forward to witnessing up-and-coming generations broaden their horizons and explore their potential through Samsung Innovation Campus.”

Through the course’s specialised curriculum, participants will learn about the tools and applications that feature prominently in AI and machine learning-related workplaces. Following an introduction to AI and machine learning, successful applicants will benefit from interactions with an expert instructor, as well as live online sessions, to develop a clear understanding of technical processes. The course will be delivered through a blended learning, self-paced format, with participants given exercises for each module and access to content presentations and pre-recorded videos covering statistics, algorithms, and programming.

By the end of the course, students will be able to understand the statistical and mathematical foundation of machine learning, comprehend the utility of Python and the libraries used for machine learning algorithms, the application of these algorithms to real data sets, and learn to build projects while following the data science lifecycle. In order to achieve a certificate of completion, participants will also be expected to attend the course and complete the tasks and quizzes required to demonstrate their progress.

Interested participants can enrol at https://www.samsung.com/ae/innovation-campus before 2nd January 2023. Successful applicants will be informed no later than 1st week of January. Past completion of high school level STEM courses or higher education is an entry requirement, as is proficiency in linear algebra and the basics of programming, calculus, and the probability theory.

Related Topics

World Technology Education UAE Young Progress January May Citizenship Samsung From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.16 ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.162 items of goods in 11 months

13 minutes ago
 TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to ..

TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to demonstrate the camera prowes ..

15 minutes ago
 TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan ..

TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan with a focus on Style Stateme ..

25 minutes ago
 FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bai ..

FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bail plea

57 minutes ago
 Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, ..

Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, Senate: President Alvi

1 hour ago
 Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiv ..

Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiversity

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.