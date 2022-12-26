UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edition of ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2022) The Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, and the National Programme for Coders announced cooperation with samsung Gulf Electronics for the launch of the global citizenship programme “Samsung Innovation Campus” which is bringing the latest edition of its signature Artificial Intelligence (AI) course to the UAE, in line with the UAE’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

Held under the theme ‘Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People’, the 3-month course will provide the perfect platform for determined learners with a STEAM background (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) to build on their knowledge in machine learning (ML) and establish a strong understanding of the fundamentals of AI and its related applications.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, said, “The UAE government is keen on enabling youth, enhancing their abilities and building their capabilities on par with the nation’s ambitious strategy for Artificial Intelligence; the government’s sole drive is for Ai to hold a greater role in the UAE and for youth to carry their dreams into reality across the world of disruption.”

He added that launching the course in partnership with Samsung, one of the world's leading technology companies, will equip youth with sound AI knowledge enabling them to become leaders in their fields, he emphasised the importance of leading the change and supporting international companies to benefit a growing pool of young professionals nationwide.

Doohee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, “Artificial intelligence is revolutionising the modern world and making people’s lives better. Before we see AI developments on a large scale, we should focus on empowering youth with tools and capabilities that may prove invaluable as they prepare to pursue the career paths of their choice.

We are excited to partner with the UAE’s Office of AI for this year’s edition and look forward to witnessing up-and-coming generations broaden their horizons and explore their potential through Samsung Innovation Campus.”

Through the course’s specialised curriculum, participants will learn about the tools and applications that feature prominently in AI and machine learning-related workplaces. Following an introduction to AI and machine learning, successful applicants will benefit from interactions with an expert instructor, as well as live online sessions, to develop a clear understanding of technical processes. The course will be delivered through a blended learning, self-paced format, with participants given exercises for each module and access to content presentations and pre-recorded videos covering statistics, algorithms, and programming.

By the end of the course, students will be able to understand the statistical and mathematical foundation of machine learning, comprehend the utility of Python and the libraries used for machine learning algorithms, the application of these algorithms to real data sets, and learn to build projects while following the data science lifecycle. In order to achieve a certificate of completion, participants will also be expected to attend the course and complete the tasks and quizzes required to demonstrate their progress.

Interested participants can enrol at https://www.samsung.com/ae/innovation-campus before 2nd January 2023. Successful applicants will be informed no later than 1st week of January. Past completion of high school level STEM courses or higher education is an entry requirement, as is proficiency in linear algebra and the basics of programming, calculus, and the probability theory.