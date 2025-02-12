Open Menu

UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 Clears Roads In Rafah To Improve Mobility

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 07:15 PM

UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 clears roads in Rafah to improve mobility

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, as part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts in Gaza, has contributed to supporting local authorities in removing rubble and clearing roads in the city of Rafah. This initiative aims to facilitate the movement of residents who have recently returned to their homes.

The project seeks to improve mobility within the city following the destruction left by the war, thereby enhancing living conditions and easing transportation for citizens.

As part of its broader mission, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 is also working to improve essential services. Efforts are underway to repair damaged water supply lines, ensuring access to clean water for residents and alleviating daily hardships in securing necessities.

