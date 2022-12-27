UAE’s Pension Authority raises awareness on incorrect contribution practices that result in penalising private sector entities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2022) Private sector entities that do not pay monthly contributions or provide incorrect data for their Emirati employees risk incurring additional penalties and, under certain conditions, imprisonment,' as per the Federal pension and social security law.

At the end of its campaign to educate insured Emiratis and the entities in which they are employed about an insured’s rights and duties in accordance to the NAFIS programme, the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) stated that charging an insured person with a percentage greater than the due contribution percentage or failing to pay expenses altogether results in a fine of AED5,000 for each insured person. A court ruling is immediately taken to oblige entities to return excess amounts to their insured employees.

"Employers are fined for every Emirati employee not registered with the GPSSA and bear the responsibility of contributing on his/her behalf retroactively and paying the due contributions as per the employee’s start date,” the GPSSA said in a statement.

According to the pension and social security federal law, salary contributions are due at the beginning of each month and may be extended until the 15th. The provisions of Article 13 of the law state that monthly pension contributions are not refundable. Therefore, any delay in paying contributions beyond the specified dates results in mandating the company/entity owner to pay an additional amount at the rate of 0.1 percent of the contributions due for each delayed day and without the need to send a warning, as per the provisions of Article 14.

An additional 10 percent is charged from the value of due contributions on entities that pay contribution amounts based on an incorrect salary to avoid paying contributions at a higher rate or to those who fail to pay due contributions for some or all of their employees. Moreover, employers risk imprisonment and a fine of not more than AED5,000 for each employee if the entity sends incorrect data or refrains from providing information on all practices that are considered illegal.