(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 21st March 2020 (WAM) - The people of the UAE are very grateful to the leadership's wise vision in dealing with the global pandemic coronavirus, COVID-19, said Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC.

In a statement today, Ghobash said, "The UAE has become a global model in successful crisis management, thanks to the directives and continuous support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the UAE.

"As the world is witnessing a rapid spread of the COVID-19, the UAE leadership emerges as a role model in proactive planning that has boosted the country's readiness to contain the virus and to deal with the crisis in a very diligent and professional manner."

Ghobash also paid tribute to the medical teams and expressed thanks to Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, for the transparency shown while briefing the FNC members on February 11 about the national strategy to contain COVID-19.