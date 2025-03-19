Open Menu

UAE's Permanent Representative To OPCW Presents Credentials To Director-General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 12:15 AM

UAE's Permanent Representative to OPCW presents credentials to Director-General

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) THE HAGUE, 18th March, 2025 (WAM) – Ameirah AlHefeiti presented her credentials as the UAE's Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to Fernando Arias, Director-General of the OPCW, during a ceremony held at the organisation’s headquarters in The Hague.

AlHefeiti affirmed the UAE's commitment to fulfilling its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and enhancing cooperation with the OPCW and member states to achieve the Convention's objectives and support international peace and security.

For his part, Arias wished AlHefeiti success in her duties and affirmed the OPCW's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate her tasks and enhance cooperation.

For her part, AlHefeiti expressed her pride in representing the UAE at the OPCW, highlighting her commitment to support the organisation's goals and missions and to work closely with all member states to ensure the effective implementation of the convention.

AlHefeiti held a meeting with the Director-General of the OPCW, where they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the organisation in areas of mutual interest. Furthermore, the meeting emphasised the importance of strengthening joint efforts to achieve the objectives of the convention and support international peace and security.

