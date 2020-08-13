UAE’s phase III COVID-19 inactivated vaccine trial achieves milestone of 15,000 vaccinated volunteers

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) The world’s first Phase III trials of an inactivated vaccine for COVID-19 in the United Arab Emirates have reached the 15,000 volunteers target in less than a month with individuals from 102 nationalities participating in the programme.

Managed by G42 Healthcare in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, the trials successfully screened and vaccinated 15,000 volunteers with the first of two vaccine shots they are given in the process.

Volunteers can still register through the portal www.4humanity.ae.

The inactivated vaccine has been developed by Sinopharm CNBG, a leading vaccine manufacturer.

Moving forward, volunteers are going through the next stage, receiving their second shot, and continue to undergo regular monitoring and health checks, with full support provided by the health services to ensure their wellbeing.

Since launching on 16th July in Abu Dhabi, the #4Humanity trials captured the imagination of the UAE’s multinational population eager to help fulfill the UAE leadership’s commitment to overcome the pandemic through a global collaborative effort.

The volunteers encompass 102 nationalities and diverse demographics, including more than 4,500 Emiratis. Over 140 doctors, 300 nurses, and many more administrative and technical support staff helped to facilitate the vaccine trial.

Volunteers have benefited from quick and simple protocols, enabling them to easily access walk-in centres at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi and Al Qarain Health Centre in Sharjah to be registered, screened and administered their first vaccination in one visit.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said, "This is a very proud day for everyone associated with these trials and we are looking forward to continuing to play an integral role in the work to come in the months ahead."

Securing this milestone is a testament to the commitment and partnership of the relevant authorities working together to conduct the largest possible number of medical tests and providing the necessary care for those infected. It also strengthen the UAE’s cooperation with international partners to develop a safe vaccine against disease, he added.

In turn, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, was the first individual in the world to commence the trial of a Phase III inactivated vaccine for COVID-19 and has received the first and second shot.

"I was enormously proud to have been the first volunteer and since then it has been truly heartwarming to see how the nation has pulled together, helping us achieve our target of participants in just four weeks since the trials began.

We are a nation of extraordinary people, one that individuals from all over the world call home, and together we are committed to finding a global solution for COVID-19," he said.

For her part, Dr. Nawal Ahmed Alkaabi, UAE Principal Investigator, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City CMO and Chairperson of the National COVID-19 Clinical Management Committee, commented, "This is a wonderful achievement and the importance to get involved in these clinical trials has captured the imagination of the nation and the 15,000 volunteers who have stepped up to participate. Once again it goes to show the passion and commitment of everyone living and working here in the UAE to play their part for the good of humanity.

G42 Healthcare CEO Ashish Koshy said, "The 102 nationalities who have now volunteered are a powerful vindication of the decision we made to encourage Sinopharm CNBG to partner with us in the UAE because of the enormously diverse and wide-ranging ethnicity and demographics of the country’s population.

"But this milestone only marks the completion of the volunteer first vaccination phase. The combined scientific and clinical teams will now be ensuring the smooth management of our 15,000 volunteers through every stage of their 42-day journey that includes regular check-ups and of course returning for a second shot of the inactivated vaccine."

Jingjin Zhu, President of Sinopharm Group Biological Products, noted, "The speed of these trials to date and the incredible diversity of volunteers who have been vaccinated has fully reinforced our decision that the UAE was a perfect location to test our inactivated vaccine and reach the widest demographic and ethnic range of volunteers.

Meanwhile, in the first extension of the programme outside the UAE, hundreds of people are now volunteering for the Phase III trials in Bahrain, which are managed by G42 Healthcare with the Bahrain Ministry of Health. results will be part of the overall trials that began in the UAE and use the same inactivated vaccine from Sinopharm CNBG and identical clinical protocols.

Plans are in the advanced stages for further centres to be opened in additional locations to ensure the broadest impact and opportunity for individuals to participate and join the 4Humanity campaign.

The trial is part of a series of national initiatives to both foster population health and to enhance the UAE's medical research and development capabilities, including the local capacity to manufacture the vaccine.