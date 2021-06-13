UrduPoint.com
UAE’s Prominent Global Stature In Tolerance, Coexistence Indexes A Source Of Pride: Nahyan Bin Mubarak

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, commenting on the role of the UAE in promoting coexistence said, "The UAE’s prominent global stature in tolerance and coexistence indexes is a source of pride and proof that we live in a country with a long history and traditional culture supported by a community that is keen to promote the values of tolerance, coexistence and giving."

In his statement on the UAE’s top 20 ranking in various tolerance and coexistence indexes, Sheikh Nahyan stressed, "We are living in a country whose achievements are protected by a wise and aware leadership, which encourages enlightened ideas and ethical behaviour.

"

"On this occasion, we are proud of the key role of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made the UAE a bridge of communication between cultures, as well as a country capable of leading the world in promoting the values of communication and dialogue," he added.

He also thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

