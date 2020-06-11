UrduPoint.com
UAE’s Recovery May Be Mix Of U- And V-shapes, Infrastructure Development Minister Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) The United Arab Emirates economy will likely witness a combination of a U- or V-shaped recovery following the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, said.

The country has a pipeline of AED20bn ($5.4bn) of Federal infrastructure projects, including AED7bn for state-sponsored housing programmes, Abdullah Al Nuaimi, said in an interview with Bloomberg tv.

Al Nuaimi discussed the UAE’s infrastructure projects they’re currently working on and the impact of coronavirus on the economy.

Your Thoughts and Comments

