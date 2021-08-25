UAE’s responses to our requests for facilitating evacuation flights out of Kabul have been swift and valuable: Australian Ambassador to UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

By Mansour Amer ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2021) Australia is extremely grateful for the ongoing generosity of the UAE in facilitating flights in and out of Kabul through the UAE and measures taken by the UAE to evacuate citizens of Australia, third countries and Afghan citizens from Afghanistan, said the Australian Ambassador to the UAE.

''The graciousness of the UAE government cannot be overstated and the UAE’s responses to our requests have been swift and valuable,'' said Heidi Venamore PSM, Australian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates in reply to questions by Emirates news Agency (WAM).

''Our Prime Minster the Scott Morrison expressed his appreciation for the support provided by our close friends, the United Arab Emirates to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in a phone call on 19th August. On 23rd August, the Prime Minister spoke at length in the Australian Parliament about the generosity and support provided to Australia by the United Arab Emirates during these extraordinary times,'' Heidi Venamore added.

Speaking about the UAE's decision to host 5000 Afghan citizens on temporarily basis before they depart to third countries, Ambassador Venamore said:'' This is another example of the exceptional generosity of the people of the UAE.

It is also a practical demonstration of the UAE’s ability to swiftly respond to a crisis in the spirit of international humanitarianism and partnerships. It is these qualities that make the UAE such a valued partner of Australia.'' On UAE's humanitarian initiatives to extend a helping hand to needy and affected people across the world, she noted that the UAE is well known for its humanitarian work worldwide and is among the most generous donors in the world today.

''The UAE has taken a leadership role through its humanitarian support. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has played an instrumental role, championing the eradication of preventable diseases such as polio, river blindness and neglected tropical diseases.'' ''We place great value on the International Humanitarian City (IHC) in Dubai which has proven itself as a key hub for responding to the global COVID pandemic. In delivering much needed PPE and vaccines around the world in response to COVID-19, the UAE has improved the lives of millions at a time of great need for communities around the world,'' she further added.