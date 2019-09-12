(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) UAE’s Safe City Group today announced a multi-million Dirham partnership with UK-based company, AVET Technologies.

The partnership, which was announced during Defence & Security Equipment International, DSEI 2019, in London, will enhance investigation processes, evidence gathering techniques and data interrogation technologies to support international police, security forces, court and judicial processes.

The signing ceremony took place at the UAE Pavilion, organised by the Emirates Defence Companies Council. The technology and based investment and manufacturing agreement entails dedicated purpose-built evidence recording solutions featuring innovative storage and data interrogation concepts that will significantly augment the role of law enforcement officers whilst conducting interviews.

"Our partnership with Safe City Group is a testament to the strong bilateral UAE-UK relations," stated Jerry Thornton, Managing Director from AVET Technology.

"Safe City Group’s expertise in Artificial Intelligence and Public Safety Solutions within the Gulf Region is complimented by AVET’s decades of experience in evidential interview capture, as well as strong partnerships with various UK research institutions," he added.

Safe City Group will also soon launch the next generation of digital interview recorders. Focusing on vulnerable members of the community, the recorders will focus on law enforcement, judicial and education sectors within the UAE.

Also commenting on the partnership agreement, Ali Omari, CEO of Safe City Group, said, "We are proud to partner with AVET, as we share the common goal of protecting the most vulnerable members of society and victims of crime. The evidence gathering process is a stressful time and to improve evidence capture reliability and evidence value within the judicial process, we are committed to adopting leading, best-practice solutions."

"We also look forward to the potential long term opportunities that this partnership will bring for local manufacturers within the UAE," he added.

Safe City Group is a UAE owned and based company that specialises in innovative public safety solutions for the middle East.

AVET Technology is based in the United Kingdom and has recently concluded the first phase of a substantial three-part technology development programme that will provide numerous technological solutions for judicial systems and private sector companies internationally.