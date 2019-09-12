UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE’s Safe City Group, UK's AVET Announce Evidential Data Partnership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 03:15 PM

UAE’s Safe City Group, UK's AVET announce evidential data partnership

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) UAE’s Safe City Group today announced a multi-million Dirham partnership with UK-based company, AVET Technologies.

The partnership, which was announced during Defence & Security Equipment International, DSEI 2019, in London, will enhance investigation processes, evidence gathering techniques and data interrogation technologies to support international police, security forces, court and judicial processes.

The signing ceremony took place at the UAE Pavilion, organised by the Emirates Defence Companies Council. The technology and based investment and manufacturing agreement entails dedicated purpose-built evidence recording solutions featuring innovative storage and data interrogation concepts that will significantly augment the role of law enforcement officers whilst conducting interviews.

"Our partnership with Safe City Group is a testament to the strong bilateral UAE-UK relations," stated Jerry Thornton, Managing Director from AVET Technology.

"Safe City Group’s expertise in Artificial Intelligence and Public Safety Solutions within the Gulf Region is complimented by AVET’s decades of experience in evidential interview capture, as well as strong partnerships with various UK research institutions," he added.

Safe City Group will also soon launch the next generation of digital interview recorders. Focusing on vulnerable members of the community, the recorders will focus on law enforcement, judicial and education sectors within the UAE.

Also commenting on the partnership agreement, Ali Omari, CEO of Safe City Group, said, "We are proud to partner with AVET, as we share the common goal of protecting the most vulnerable members of society and victims of crime. The evidence gathering process is a stressful time and to improve evidence capture reliability and evidence value within the judicial process, we are committed to adopting leading, best-practice solutions."

"We also look forward to the potential long term opportunities that this partnership will bring for local manufacturers within the UAE," he added.

Safe City Group is a UAE owned and based company that specialises in innovative public safety solutions for the middle East.

AVET Technology is based in the United Kingdom and has recently concluded the first phase of a substantial three-part technology development programme that will provide numerous technological solutions for judicial systems and private sector companies internationally.

Related Topics

Police Technology Education UAE Company London United Kingdom Middle East 2019 From Agreement Share Court

Recent Stories

Baghdad to Host OPEC's 60th Anniversary in 2020, I ..

18 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan set to give policy state ..

23 minutes ago

Earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan including Islam ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan team for UAE-bound series to be announced ..

23 minutes ago

Paris, four other French cities ban use of pestici ..

20 minutes ago

Public awareness for eye donation can help allevia ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.