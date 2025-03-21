UAE’s Shaikha Al Nowais to run for UN Tourism Secretary-General position

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Corporate Vice President – Owners’ Relationship Management at Rotana Hotel Management Corporation PJSC, has been nominated by the UAE to run for the position of Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism) for the term 2026-2029.

The candidacy reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening efforts to support the growth and sustainability of global tourism. It underlines the country’s outstanding role in various tourism fields; its remarkable growth in the sector and resilience in the face of challenges; and its continued support for the initiatives and projects launched by UN Tourism.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, said: “The UAE continues to consolidate its outstanding position in the global tourism landscape, strengthening regional and global cooperation for sustainable and inclusive tourism development. It enjoys close and strategic relationships with UN Tourism, driving joint efforts and strategies that support innovative and pioneering tourism initiatives and projects, especially as the UAE’s was re-elected to the UN Tourism Executive Council for the term 2025-2029.”

He added: “The nomination of the UAE’s Shaikha Al Nowais for the position of UN Tourism Secretary-General underscores the reputation enjoyed by the UAE in tourism field and its important and effective role in promoting the growth and sustainability of the global tourism sector. Moreover, it highlights the extraordinary experience gained by the country in this field over the past years.”

Shaikha Al Nowais is the first Emirati woman to run for this position. She currently holds many important managerial and academic positions that influence the tourism and hospitality industry. She has played an active and vital role in leading tourism initiatives within the UAE and internationally. If elected, Shaikha Al Nowais will become the first woman from the region to assume the leading position at UN Tourism. It will be the latest in a series of achievements accomplished by the country globally, reflecting Emirati women's leadership and strong presence in international forums.

With a distinguished career spanning over 15 years, Shaikha Al Nowais’s nomination reflects the widespread recognition she holds within the global tourism and hospitality industry. She has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of the sector, driving innovation, sustainability, and workforce development. As the first female board member of the Dubai Hotel Group under the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, she has been instrumental in advancing industry policies and fostering public-private collaboration. In addition, her role as a member of the Global Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA) MEA Chapter underscores her expertise in hospitality investment strategies and asset management.

Committed to talent development and industry growth, Shaikha Al Nowais actively supports advanced training initiatives. She chairs the Abu Dhabi Chamber's Tourism Working Group and serves on the Board of Trustees of the Abu Dhabi Hospitality academy – Les Roches, as well as the Hospitality Advisory Committee, ensuring that the next generation of hospitality leaders is equipped with the skills to drive sustainable and competitive growth in the global tourism landscape.

Over the past years, Shaikha Al Nowais has also worked closely with all stakeholders to find appropriate solutions to challenges, provide travellers with distinctive tourism experiences, and engage with investors to enhance the attractiveness of the UAE’s hospitality sector to domestic and foreign investments.

Speaking on her candidacy, she said: “My nomination by the UAE to run for this position is reflective of the importance our country places on empowering Emirati women in leadership positions. It emphasises the country’s efforts in promoting joint action to enhance the growth and sustainability of the sector regionally and internationally.” She further expressed her deep gratitude for this remarkable recognition.

“Tourism is a key driver promoting sustainable economic growth, contributing to job creation, supporting local businesses to grow and increase their revenues, and promoting intercultural connectivity.

For instance, Rotana manages 114 hotels in 49 cities across 23 countries around the world. We strive to implement innovative visions and policies, given the sector’s role as a driver of economic prosperity while prioritising sustainability and competitiveness,” Shaikha Al Nowais added.

She explained: “The tourism industry is at a crossroads, with the world facing unprecedented global challenges, notably climate change, the accelerating impact of technology and changing geopolitical dynamics. These challenges call for resilient, forward-looking leadership and diverse and collaborative solutions that can redefine the future of sustainable and responsible tourism.”

“My goal is to build on successful tourism models and expand them across regions such as Europe, the middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia and Latin America to promote sustainable and inclusive growth and strengthen the global tourism ecosystem,” she said.

Al Nowais’s vision to strengthen the competitiveness and sustainability of the global tourism sector is built on the following six key pillars:

• Sustainable and responsible tourism growth: Reinforcing tourism's role as a transformative economic force by leveraging it to support economic development, create job opportunities across various tourism fields, expand business growth of tourism companies, connect cultures, and preserve national reserves and cultural heritage.

• Digital transformation and smart tourism: Integrating advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain, into emerging tourism markets, while also developing smart infrastructure to offer exceptional and unique travel experiences, globally. The efforts aim to enhance tourism destinations based on global best practices.

• Economic inclusion and continuity empowerment: Creating more job opportunities and resources to enable the active participation of women, youth and diverse social groups in the tourism sector. This strategy ensures comprehensive and balanced tourism growth.

• Education and capacity building: Developing the skills and expertise of professionals in the tourism sector is essential for ensuring the sector's continued growth and prosperity, particularly in light of the ongoing advancements. Strengthening collaboration with key entities to establish a comprehensive ecosystem for training programs plays a crucial role in building a brighter future for tourism.

• Resilience and crisis management: Strengthening the tourism sector's ability to adapt to future global challenges, developing sustainable tourism products and fostering a culture of preserving environmental and natural resources.

• Collaboration as driver of success: Tourism thrives by forging partnerships between governments, businesses and local communities. By fostering collocation, a more resilient and sustainable tourism sector can be developed both regionally and globally.

Shaikha Al Nowais recognises the importance of fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation while empowering women's leadership in the tourism sector. She also remains committed to empowering young Emiratis by actively guiding these professionals and supporting initiatives that provide training and job opportunities in the hospitality sector. As women now represent approximately 20 per cent of the total workforce at Rotana, the Group prioritises inclusivity through education, training, and workplace policies that enable all employees to thrive. Regarding young women embarking on their professional journeys, Shaikha Al Nowais highlights the significance of continuous learning, curiosity, and confidence in raising questions. As an Emirati woman in a leadership role, she is proud of her contributions to shaping the future of the industry.

Shaikha Al Nowais graduated from Zayed University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration- Major in Finance, in 2006. Over the past five years, she has received numerous awards and brand medals, including Best Hotel Brand in the Middle East at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards for 2021, 2022 and 2024; Best Business Hotel Chain in the Middle East at the Business Traveller UK Awards in 2022, 2023 and 2024; and Forbes Middle East: Top 100 Sustainable Companies in the Middle East – Sustainability Leaders 2023.