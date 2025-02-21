(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, affirmed that the UAE's progress in the Nation Brand Performance Index, as highlighted in the Global Soft Power Index by Brand Finance, underscores the country's strong global position.

In a statement on Friday, Al Hamed emphasised that this accomplishment is a result of the UAE leadership's unwavering support for media, positioning it as a top priority and creating an environment for growth and development. This approach has enabled UAE media to effectively project the country's positive image and strengthen its global connections.

He also noted that the increase in the UAE’s Nation Brand value to $1.223 trillion in 2025, along with its global leadership in the Nation Brand Performance Index and ranking sixth globally in media identity strength, reflects the success of national policies in strengthening the country’s positive image and solidifying its global presence.

Al Hamed praised Emirati media for playing a key role in showcasing the nation's achievements and elevating its standing in sectors like the economy, diplomacy, innovation, culture, and social stability.

He also expressed gratitude to the national media community—journalists, media professionals, and content creators—for their dedication in producing high-quality content that reflects the UAE's values and aspirations.

He further commended media institutions for their efforts in sharing the UAE's success story, fostering communication across cultures, and supporting sustainable development, while promoting national identity and values of tolerance and openness.

Al Hamed concluded by affirming that these achievements are the result of the UAE's forward-thinking leadership, which has positioned the country as a global hub for innovation, development, and diplomatic communication. He emphasised that the National Media Office will continue to advance national media strategies through the latest technologies and global best practices to ensure the country's continued leadership in the global media landscape.