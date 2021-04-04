UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE’s Special Industrial Zones Vital Incubators For Innovation

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 02:15 PM

UAE’s special industrial zones vital incubators for innovation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) The UAE is headed towards an exciting new phase of sustainable economic growth – one that is driven by an enhanced, technologically advanced and resilient industrial base.

This is precisely the vision behind the recently launched comprehensive 10-year Industrial Strategy – known as Operation 300bn that aims to transform the industry into a vital enabler and contributor to national GDP.

Implemented by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in collaboration with more than 200 industrial stakeholders, the strategy seeks to build on the robust industrial foundations set in place over the last two decades. By identifying the obstacles and opportunities to expand and accelerate industrial growth, Operation 300bn lays out an ambitious-yet-practical set of objectives and initiatives to more than double the industrial sector’s GDP contribution to AED300 billion by 2031 and generate new levels of in-country value.

As the UAE gets set to ramp up its industry’s global competitiveness, the opportunities for innovators and developers from around the world to benefit from its vibrant business climate are rife, thanks largely to the multitude of incentives on offer.

Whether it’s setting up an expansive manufacturing operation or establishing an ultra-connected logistics and distribution services, the 28 business and logistical services zones across the emirates offer an enabling business environment with access to worldwide markets, vast energy supplies at competitive tariffs and raw materials.

From the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) in Dubai to the Khalifa Industrial City (Kizad) in Abu Dhabi; from the Hamriyah Free Zone in Sharjah to the free zones in Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, each offers a strategic location to complement all business needs.

Location is everything for companies that depend on globally connected trade routes; access to the consumer is king. This is central to the success of the UAE’s industrial free zones. The UAE has access to more than 100 countries – who have each signed free trade and bilateral agreements. It also has access to more than 22 custom-exempt countries.

Thanks to the favorable prerequisites the UAE’s free zones offer, they are naturally a major contributor to national economic activity.

According to the UAE’s Ministry of Economy’s figures, trade of goods volumes coming out of the UAE’s free zones increased to AED658.9 billion during 2019, an 11 percent increase from AED592.5 billion in 2018.

They also contribute greatly to economic diversification. Together, their economic output accounted for 38 percent of the country’s total non-oil trade during 2019, which amounted to AED1.7 trillion.

Furthermore, the total value of free zone imports amounted to AED340.6 billion in 2019. As for exports, they increased to AED41.1 billion, and re-exports amounted to AED277.1 billion.

Currently, Chinese companies comprise the largest number of trading partners in the UAE free zones. Chinese imports constitute 23.9 percent of total imports coming into these zones, followed by India with 15.5 percent, the US with 6.9 percent, while Vietnam, Japan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Germany, UK and South Korea all imports goods into the UAE’s free zones.

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of an integrated manufacturing environment that can ensure industrial security in times of crisis. Global supply chain disruptions led industrial companies to rethink the importance of having their partners and suppliers within quick reach to prevent disruptions to production.

As such, industrial integration proved its value during the pandemic, demonstrating that manufacturers located in integrated ecosystems, such as specialised industrial zones, have been much more resilient when faced by supply chain shocks.

Despite the challenging times, the UAE ranked high on the list of the world's safest countries during COVID-19, thanks to its ability to address the challenges the virus imposed in the industrial and commerce sectors globally.

The strong prerequisites, combined with the country’s high agility to adapt to challenging times, fortifies the indispensable role of the UAE’s free zones and special industrial zones not just for the nation, but the global markets that depend on their productivity and performance. It’s a role that Operation 300bn will only further enhance as the nation drives towards becoming a regional and international industrial hub.

Related Topics

India World Technology Exports Business China UAE Dubai Ajman Sharjah Germany Bahrain United Kingdom Japan South Korea Saudi Arabia Vietnam Hub 2018 2019 Market Commerce All From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Tawazun approves major offset programme, Strata to ..

45 minutes ago

EAD, National Aquarium team up to rescue endangere ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5,020 new COVID-19 cases, 81 more ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first regionally, 15th globally in Kearn ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Senegal&#039;s President ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 130.5 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.