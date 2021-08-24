UAE’s sports sector has achieved numerous successes over past 50 years: Abdul Mohsen Al Dosari

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2021) Abdul Mohsen Al Dosari, Deputy Secretary-General of the General Authority of Sports, a leading national sporting icon, said the sports sector has achieved numerous successes over the past 50 years, thanks to the support of the UAE’s leadership, pointing out many traditional sports were present when the UAE was founded and modern sports emerged later.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM) marking the UAE's Golden Jubilee, Al Dosari stressed that, despite its significant achievements in individual and group sports, the UAE now has the capacity to double its achievements in the next 50 years, especially with the solid foundations and infrastructure it put in place over the past few years, which have played a key role in driving its sports sector, and its efforts to attract top-flight experts to discover talents at an early age, noting that the UAE now has nearly 30 sports federations.

On his distinguished career in sports management, he explained he was introduced to sports at an early age and, in the 1960s, became a board member of the Al-Ahli Club, which later became Al-Emirates Club, and eventually was change into the Al-Wahda Club. He also served as a board member of several sports federations and organisations.

The UAE's first national football team was formed after the launch of the UAE Pro League, and participated in the 2nd Arabian Gulf Cup in Riyadh, winning third place, he added.

"I was witnessed this progress firsthand, and at times, I was in the middle of it all.

I am proud to have been part of such development from the onset, leading to the introduction and development of more individual and group sports, as well as combat, maritime and equestrian sports, and the UAE becoming a member of Gulf, Arab, Asian and international federations," Al Dosari said.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports, then the General Authority of Youth and Sports Welfare, then the Ministry of Youth and Sports and then the General Authority of Sports have played a key role in the establishment of sports federations, as well as in drafting plans and strategies for their development," he added.

Speaking of the advancement of the country’s sporting infrastructure, he affirmed the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Works, established clubs in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and other emirates, followed by the construction of large stadiums with the support of local governments.

Sports are a factor in the civilisation of countries, he further added, noting that those that have advanced sporting infrastructures also have prominent global statures, and that the UAE has become a leading hub for sporting events and a home for many sports such as equestrian sports, jiu-jitsu, Formula 1 racing, biking and football.

On his most fond memories in the past 50 years, he highlighted the UAE's qualification for the 1990 World Cup, adding that the UAE held a heritage exhibition in Bologna on the sidelines of the championship.