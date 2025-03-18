NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union (GWU), affirmed that the UAE has made women’s empowerment a cornerstone of its comprehensive development strategy and a key driver in shaping the future.

Speaking at the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women in New York, during a panel discussion titled "The Role of National Strategies in Women's Economic Empowerment in the middle East, North Africa, and the Gulf States," organised by Jordan, Al Suwaidi highlighted that through an ambitious vision and firm determination, the UAE has charted an exceptional course, positioning itself as a global leader in supporting and enhancing the role of women across various fields.

The session also featured participation from representatives of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, and UN Women, highlighting regional efforts in women's economic empowerment.

Al Suwaidi emphasised that women's empowerment is an integral part of the UAE Centennial 2071 vision, which aims to cement the country's global leadership across all sectors. This vision focuses on investing in human capital, leveraging innovation and technology, and fostering a sustainable knowledge economy.

Al Suwaidi credited H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), for her pivotal role in advancing women's empowerment for over five decades.

She highlighted Her Highness’s leadership in establishing key strategies and policies that have elevated Emirati women to leadership roles locally, regionally, and globally.

She added that since the establishment of the General Women's Union and the launch of the Women Literacy and Education Strategy in the UAE in 1975, up to the National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women, the UAE has been a pioneer in eliminating barriers to women's progress. The country has continuously worked to enhance women's role in decision-making, support female entrepreneurs, and ensure gender balance across all sectors, resulting in remarkable achievements and global recognition.

Al Suwaidi highlighted that the UAE's dedication to gender equality and women's leadership is clearly demonstrated through several significant achievements. Notably, Emirati women's participation in the labour market exceeds 54 percent, placing the UAE among the region's leaders in this regard. Further solidifying this commitment, women occupy 50 percent of the seats in the Federal National Council, a historic milestone within the Arab world. Moreover, 26 percent of the Cabinet is composed of women, who are entrusted with leading critical portfolios such as international cooperation, advanced sciences, and education.

