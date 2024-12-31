Open Menu

UAE's Successful Mediation Between Russia, Ukraine Reflects Its Role In Promoting Global Peace: President Of Arab Parliament

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 07:30 PM

UAE's successful mediation between Russia, Ukraine reflects its role in promoting global peace: President of Arab Parliament

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, praised the UAE's successful mediation efforts in facilitating a new exchange of war captives between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine.

This marks the tenth such exchange orchestrated by the UAE between the two countries since the beginning of 2024.

In a statement today, Al Yamahi emphasised that the UAE's significant efforts reflect its commitment to a global peace approach championed by its wise leadership.

He also commended the UAE's pioneering role as a reliable global mediator and supporter of diplomatic initiatives and peaceful resolution pathways aimed at achieving peace on all levels.

