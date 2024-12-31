- Home
- Middle East
- UAE's successful mediation between Russia, Ukraine reflects its role in promoting global peace: Pres ..
UAE's Successful Mediation Between Russia, Ukraine Reflects Its Role In Promoting Global Peace: President Of Arab Parliament
Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 07:30 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, praised the UAE's successful mediation efforts in facilitating a new exchange of war captives between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine.
This marks the tenth such exchange orchestrated by the UAE between the two countries since the beginning of 2024.
In a statement today, Al Yamahi emphasised that the UAE's significant efforts reflect its commitment to a global peace approach championed by its wise leadership.
He also commended the UAE's pioneering role as a reliable global mediator and supporter of diplomatic initiatives and peaceful resolution pathways aimed at achieving peace on all levels.
Recent Stories
UAE's successful mediation between Russia, Ukraine reflects its role in promotin ..
“Uraan Pakistan” poised to ensure sustainable economic growth: Federal Minis ..
Dec 31 last date for encashment of withdrawn National Prize Bonds
Five cases registered against Kanwal Shauzeb, IHC told
Sharjeel extends greetings on new year, says aerial firing is banned
Havelian Small Industry project gains momentum, notices issued for dues recovery
DC Upper Kohistan for safeguarding inmates rights
Ahsan sees SIFC, CPEC-5Cs as ‘golden opportunities’ to succeed Pakistan’s ..
Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar meet ..
WSSC'S week-long cleanliness drive in full swing
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of setting vehicles on fi ..
Implementation of section 144 is task of govt for public interest: Chief Ministe ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE's successful mediation between Russia, Ukraine reflects its role in promoting global peace: Pres ..5 minutes ago
-
Ruwad launches industrial sector financing programme1 hour ago
-
Dubai Jewellery Group announces flash sale during DSF2 hours ago
-
MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Higher Committee for Economic Integration2 hours ago
-
Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi4 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi wins bid to host International Aquarium Congress in 20304 hours ago
-
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sultan Al Dhaheri as Director of Office of Deputy Cha ..4 hours ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner4 hours ago
-
India's advanced facility to test purity of collectors’ item Himalayan pashmina shawls5 hours ago
-
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination5 hours ago
-
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Centre5 hours ago