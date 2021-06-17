UAE’s support for Yemen in addressing COVID-19 highlights its humanitarian role: Yemeni officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCOTRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) Yemeni officials in Socotra Governorate stressed that the UAE’s support for the efforts aimed at addressing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, through dispatching 60,000 vaccine doses, highlights its significant humanitarian role in Yemen.

In their statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), the officials said that the COVID-19 vaccine doses are intended for all residents over the age of 16, most notably elderly people and those with chronic diseases.

The UAE’s giving is not new, as it has led in providing charity and humanitarian support globally, representing the approach adopted by its leadership and people, they added.

Eng. Raafat Al Thaqli, Head of the Transitional Council of Socotra Governorate, stated that the UAE’s support for Socotra’s residents, by dispatching 60,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), aims to protect residents over the age of 18, especially elderly people and those with chronic diseases while thanking the UAE for its generous initiative.

Colonel Saleh Faris, Advisor to Socotra Governorate, expressed his gratitude to the UAE’s leadership and people for their charity and humanitarian support for the governorate’s residents by dispatching vaccine doses, which will support the governorate’s health-related efforts.

Raed Al Juraibi, First Under-Secretary of Socotra Governorate, pointed out that the medical support provided by the UAE, through the ERC, embodies its overall humanitarian support for the Yemeni people, enabling them to overcome the pandemic’s repercussions while thanking the UAE for its initiative.

The Yemeni officials affirmed that the UAE’s medical and humanitarian initiative positively affected the governorate’s residents, amidst the health crisis being witnessed by the entire world.