NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) UAE's Thekra Alkaabi shattered the world record in the newly added women's 100m T71 frame running event on the opening day of the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Saturday.

Alkaabi clocked 19.89 seconds to set the record and win the gold in the event in which athletes use a three-wheeled running frame, with a saddle, body support and most notably, no pedals.

The UAE champion bettered the earlier world record of 20.08 seconds which was in the name of Lithuania's Bella Morkus set in July this year.

Alkaabi expressed her happiness with this achievement, dedicating the victory to the country's wise leadership and to everyone who supported her during the preparation period.

Juma Al Nuaimi, head of the UAE national team delegation, emphasised that the gold medal and new world record reflect the fruits of the efforts made in preparation and training camps, as well as the significant support that people of determination sports receive from the wise leadership and the National Paralympic Committee.

He added that the achievement of Alkaabi embodies an honorable image of Emirati people of determination sports on the global stage.