- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- UAE's Thekra AlKaabi sets world record in women's 100m T71 at World Para Athletics Championships
UAE's Thekra AlKaabi Sets World Record In Women's 100m T71 At World Para Athletics Championships
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 07:15 PM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) UAE's Thekra Alkaabi shattered the world record in the newly added women's 100m T71 frame running event on the opening day of the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Saturday.
Alkaabi clocked 19.89 seconds to set the record and win the gold in the event in which athletes use a three-wheeled running frame, with a saddle, body support and most notably, no pedals.
The UAE champion bettered the earlier world record of 20.08 seconds which was in the name of Lithuania's Bella Morkus set in July this year.
Alkaabi expressed her happiness with this achievement, dedicating the victory to the country's wise leadership and to everyone who supported her during the preparation period.
Juma Al Nuaimi, head of the UAE national team delegation, emphasised that the gold medal and new world record reflect the fruits of the efforts made in preparation and training camps, as well as the significant support that people of determination sports receive from the wise leadership and the National Paralympic Committee.
He added that the achievement of Alkaabi embodies an honorable image of Emirati people of determination sports on the global stage.
Recent Stories
Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network
Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh
PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment
Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE's Thekra AlKaabi sets world record in women's 100m T71 at World Para Athletics Championships8 minutes ago
-
Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by battery explosion23 minutes ago
-
Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion38 minutes ago
-
World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on map of sustainable c ..38 minutes ago
-
GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties1 hour ago
-
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings1 hour ago
-
Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, media with Elon Musk, extends invitation to BRIDGE S ..3 hours ago
-
UNGA80: UNCTAD urges leaders to lower debt costs, steady trade, unlock investment3 hours ago
-
EU tourism nights up by 2.3% in H1 20253 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi-India business forum to deepen trade, investment ties4 hours ago
-
Senior Chinese officials praise Arab vision for digital economy4 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Dubai Civil Defence team4 hours ago