Open Menu

UAE's Thekra AlKaabi Sets World Record In Women's 100m T71 At World Para Athletics Championships

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 07:15 PM

UAE's Thekra AlKaabi sets world record in women's 100m T71 at World Para Athletics Championships

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) UAE's Thekra Alkaabi shattered the world record in the newly added women's 100m T71 frame running event on the opening day of the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Saturday.

Alkaabi clocked 19.89 seconds to set the record and win the gold in the event in which athletes use a three-wheeled running frame, with a saddle, body support and most notably, no pedals.

The UAE champion bettered the earlier world record of 20.08 seconds which was in the name of Lithuania's Bella Morkus set in July this year.

Alkaabi expressed her happiness with this achievement, dedicating the victory to the country's wise leadership and to everyone who supported her during the preparation period.

Juma Al Nuaimi, head of the UAE national team delegation, emphasised that the gold medal and new world record reflect the fruits of the efforts made in preparation and training camps, as well as the significant support that people of determination sports receive from the wise leadership and the National Paralympic Committee.

He added that the achievement of Alkaabi embodies an honorable image of Emirati people of determination sports on the global stage.

Related Topics

World Sports UAE New Delhi Lithuania July Women Gold Event From

Recent Stories

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

1 hour ago
 Three suspects arrested for posting offensive vide ..

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears ..

Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

2 hours ago
 Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional st ..

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

4 hours ago
 Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

4 hours ago
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000 ..

Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..

5 hours ago
 Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is t ..

Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..

6 hours ago
 AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Tr ..

AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo

7 hours ago
 Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, question ..

Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards

7 hours ago
 Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India capta ..

Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..

7 hours ago
 Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East