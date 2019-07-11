UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE’s Waste Diversion Goals Can Be Achieved With Private Sector Support: Experts

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 03:45 PM

UAE’s waste diversion goals can be achieved with private sector support: Experts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) The UAE’s ambitious waste diversion goals can be achieved if more businesses make waste management a top priority within their organisations and adopt the best international practices, industry experts concluded.

They shared their views during a workshop organised recently by member companies of the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network’s Task Force on Waste Management at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The workshop called for the widespread adoption of integrated waste management strategies within the business community with the aim of helping the UAE meet its target of diverting 75 percent of all municipal solid waste away from landfills by 2021 as outlined in the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021.

During the workshop, representatives from the Dubai Municipality said integrated waste management should be a strategic and well-planned approach that controls waste generation, promotes source segregation and collection. The government entity’s presentation outlined various waste minimisation practices used by the Dubai Municipality to divert waste away from landfills by 2030 and highlighted the benefits of using smart bin management and waste exchange systems.

According to Dulsco, the best way to manage waste is to also identify the different categories of waste produced, the quantum of waste produced, various recycling units and how each category with the available quantity can be transported to the recycling unit.

Averda’s presentation emphasised the importance of the human factor in contributing to waste management, noting that more should be done to encourage employees and customers to change their behaviour towards waste.

While Enviroserve highlighted that it is important to identify the e-waste, and reuse, recover and recycle it for effective management, presentations from Farnek and Dgrade stressed the importance of adopting a transparent system of waste collection and management.

Established by the chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business, the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network serves as the focal point for the business community to share and exchange the best practices in implementing CSR.

Related Topics

Exchange Business UAE Dubai Chamber Commerce All From Government Industry Share Best Top

Recent Stories

OIC: Fresh Aid Within Developmental Program For Me ..

12 minutes ago

Shaan Shahid takes another dig at Shahrukh Khan

39 minutes ago

PTI minister announces to resign if roti prices in ..

58 minutes ago

Aquaculture a new focus between UAE Food Security ..

1 hour ago

Terrorist awarded 24 years jail in Sargodha

51 minutes ago

IAEA Says JCPOA Issues Should be Addressed by Join ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.