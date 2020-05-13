UAE,Turkmenistan discuss strengthening cooperation in combating COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) The fifth UAE-Turkmenistan Political Consultations Committee between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkmenistan was held remotely today.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, headed the UAE side, while Berdiniyaz Matiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, headed the Turkmen side.

During the meeting, both sides discussed their experiences in combating COVID-19 and the UAE's humanitarian efforts in this regard, including the provision of assistance to affected countries, as well as the importance of international solidarity and cooperation in combating the virus.

Both sides also discussed ways to develop and strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation.

Furthermore, they addressed current regional and international developments and their respective positions towards such developments.

The two sides also discussed bilateral cooperation in regional and international organisations in order to communicate similar views to the international community and serve mutual interests in regional and international issues and challenges.