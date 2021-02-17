UAEU, Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre sign MoU to support collaboration in clinical education

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) The United Arab Emirates University College of Medicine and Health Sciences (CMHS-UAEU) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC), to enhance cooperation in areas of health education, scientific research, and health care.

As part of the MoU, the institutions will develop updated, evidence-based, clinical education programs comprising undergraduate tutorials, classes and courses as well as in-depth training programs for post-graduate students. Subjects such as Stem Cell Biology, Stem Cell Therapy, Genetics, Cancer Immunology, amongst others, will be covered.

The MoU further covers joint research initiatives as well as opportunities for joint placements at CMHS-UAEU and ADSCC, including the appointment or promotion of eligible ADSCC physicians to the appropriate Adjunct (Clinical) Professorial rank at CMHS-UAEU.

The parties also agreed to provide joint seminars, conferences, workshops, training programs and other academic and professional events and activities to support the continuing education of clinicians.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Dr.

Juma Al Kaabi, Acting Dean of CMHS-UAEU, and Dr. Yendry Ventura, Specialist in Immunology and General Manager of ADSCC.

Prof. Dr. Juma Al Kaabi commented, "CMHS-UAEU is one of the leading medical institutions in the UAE and the region, and the college has made significant scientific and medical contributions throughout the years, where great value was added to the UAE medical community.

"Today with the signing of the MoU with ADSCC, we aspire to join forces in this area of stem cell Research and therapy. We began our partnership during the early days of COVID-19 and today we are establishing collaboration to bring new therapies and advances in research to the UAE and on an international scale."

Dr. Yendry Ventura said, "We are proud to have reached this significant milestone with CMHS-UAE - a research-intensive university and our prestigious, strategic partner - in our joint pursuit to provide academic advancement in this innovative field. Such partnerships are instrumental in providing a foundation for academic study and research today, while also inspiring and encouraging our students to contribute to the long-term growth of the field in the UAE."