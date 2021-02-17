UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAEU, Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre Sign MoU To Support Collaboration In Clinical Education

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 08:15 PM

UAEU, Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre sign MoU to support collaboration in clinical education

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) The United Arab Emirates University College of Medicine and Health Sciences (CMHS-UAEU) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC), to enhance cooperation in areas of health education, scientific research, and health care.

As part of the MoU, the institutions will develop updated, evidence-based, clinical education programs comprising undergraduate tutorials, classes and courses as well as in-depth training programs for post-graduate students. Subjects such as Stem Cell Biology, Stem Cell Therapy, Genetics, Cancer Immunology, amongst others, will be covered.

The MoU further covers joint research initiatives as well as opportunities for joint placements at CMHS-UAEU and ADSCC, including the appointment or promotion of eligible ADSCC physicians to the appropriate Adjunct (Clinical) Professorial rank at CMHS-UAEU.

The parties also agreed to provide joint seminars, conferences, workshops, training programs and other academic and professional events and activities to support the continuing education of clinicians.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Dr.

Juma Al Kaabi, Acting Dean of CMHS-UAEU, and Dr. Yendry Ventura, Specialist in Immunology and General Manager of ADSCC.

Prof. Dr. Juma Al Kaabi commented, "CMHS-UAEU is one of the leading medical institutions in the UAE and the region, and the college has made significant scientific and medical contributions throughout the years, where great value was added to the UAE medical community.

"Today with the signing of the MoU with ADSCC, we aspire to join forces in this area of stem cell Research and therapy. We began our partnership during the early days of COVID-19 and today we are establishing collaboration to bring new therapies and advances in research to the UAE and on an international scale."

Dr. Yendry Ventura said, "We are proud to have reached this significant milestone with CMHS-UAE - a research-intensive university and our prestigious, strategic partner - in our joint pursuit to provide academic advancement in this innovative field. Such partnerships are instrumental in providing a foundation for academic study and research today, while also inspiring and encouraging our students to contribute to the long-term growth of the field in the UAE."

Related Topics

Education UAE Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Cancer

Recent Stories

PML-N AJK not part of PDM: Farooq

2 minutes ago

Gucci Revenue Down 22.7% in 2020, YSL Down 14.9% - ..

2 minutes ago

Poster Competition arranged to highlight Indian ba ..

2 minutes ago

Disabled persons rights to be protected: DC

2 minutes ago

Two Su-27s Intercept French Planes Flying Toward R ..

14 minutes ago

BoG of SSIC approves Rs 247.407 million for 2020-2 ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.