UAEU allocates AED70 million to scientific research in 2019

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) UAE University, UAEU, has financed scientific research projects worth AED70 million in 2019, and the period of their completion averaged between two years and four years.

One of the great strengths of the UAEU is its ability to address the significant challenges that face today's modern United Arab Emirates, through the research activities of its faculty and students.

Dr. Ahmed Mourad, Associate Deputy for Scientific Research, stated that supporting research projects is one of the university’s strategic priorities, in cooperation with its partners in the industrial sector, to provide research solutions to the challenges facing the country and the region.

He added that UAEU has made a remarkable achievement by ranking the first in the UAE in the Times Higher education World University Rankings 2020, and the university is continuing its progress in scientific research, noting that its research output in 2019 included 1,094 scientific articles published in international magazines and international conferences, according to the global research database, SCOPUS.

In 2019, the university funded 210 research projects distributed among 76 projects within the university's research centres plan and 58 projects within its research plan for basic sciences, humanities and social sciences while major multidisciplinary projects and 11 post-doctoral research projects were also funded, along with 61 research projects by new faculty members who joined the university in 2019, he added.

The university established nine research centres specialising in priority topics that are in line with the country’s strategic priorities.

The University is working on developing its programs and strategic plans to be in line with the UAE Vision 2071 and this comes through leadership and excellence in scientific research and innovation in areas of national, regional and global significance which is demonstrated by the leading place in the international rankings of universities. UAEU will continue to develop its graduate studies programs to ensure its high quality to meet the needs of the society and to be one of the best research and academic universities.